One simply can’t ignore the dark cloud that’s hovering over the LSU football program.
Plenty has been written about the mishandling of alleged sexual misconduct over the last month in this newspaper, and I trust that readers know exactly where we stand on those issues.
Sooner or later, though, we have to talk about the product on the field and what’s actually taking place between the lines in Tiger Stadium. It’s a rough transition, but I think that’s actually the point. There is no smooth way to switch from condemning what’s been allowed to take place off the field to actually breaking down position battles. So hopefully this clumsy introduction will suffice.
Here are three position battles Tiger fans should keep an eye on this spring:
Safety
This position became even more intriguing two weeks ago when the coaching staff moved corner Jay Ward, who capped his 2020 season with two interceptions against Ole Miss, to safety. Ward and fellow veteran Todd Harris could be the frontrunners to start at this position for the Tigers next season.
And that’s if they can hold off the talented newcomers.
The top safety recruit Sage Ryan and prep football fans favorite Matthew Langlois garnered a lot of buzz with their recruitment, but early enrollees like Derrick Davis have a tremendous opportunity to gain the coaching staff’s attention.
We’ve heard positive things about the 4-star prospect from Pennsylvania. Right now, without Ryan or Langlois being able to throw their hat in the mix during competition this spring, Davis is holding his own with veteran players like Todd Harris and Jordan Toles. Harris has seen the field quite a bit and had somewhat of an up-and-down 2020 with the Tigers. Before a significant leg injury in 2019, Harris was a full-time starter and wound up totaling 30 tackles and an interception for the Tigers last fall.
Ed Orgeron recently said Harris would be important simply because he would get guys lined up correctly, and Ward would likely be the starter next to him if the football season began tomorrow.
If you’re looking for storylines to follow in spring camp, it really can be simplified to these three — A. Can Harris build off of last season and return to form to nab one of the two coveted safety spots this spring? B. Will Davis make the most of his head start over his peers? C. Will Ward carry the momentum he’s gained at his new position into the fall?
Linebacker
One of Orgeron’s biggest hits this offseason was attracting the skill-set of former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones, who figures to immediately compete for an inside linebacker role.
Jones wasn't fond of playing nickel at Clemson, so LSU offered an opportunity to be an every down linebacker on another championship caliber program. Now it’s Jones’ responsibility to make the most of it.
Jones is just one man, though. Because the Tigers will be so gifted up front, it makes more sense for LSU to play more 4-3 packages. So who figures to play alongside Jones in the fall? Well, there’s still reason to be high on Damone Clark.
Obviously 2020 didn’t go Clark’s way, and Micah Baskerville, who is currently absent due to academic reasons, inherited a lot of Clark’s playing time last season.
We saw glimpses of greatness from Clark in 2019 and hoped to see him build on that in 2020. Things obviously didn’t work out like coaches and fans alike had planned, but Clark finished with 63 total tackles and four tackles for loss a year ago.
It’ll be interesting to see if new linebackers coach Blake Baker can get more production out of a talented player that also impressed enough off of the field to earn the No. 18 jersey.
An intriguing Tiger that will no doubt insert himself into the mix is talented JUCO linebacker Navonteque Strong. This LSU newcomer checks a lot of boxes that could easily wow coaches and earn playing time. He's also known as a thumper, which should excite fans.
Quarterback
This is easily the most intriguing position to watch on the offensive side of the ball considering what the Tigers return at running back and on the offensive line. LSU returns its entire starting line and talented playmakers in the backfield to go along with a budding star receiver in Kayshon Boutte on the outside. There’s no question the biggest mystery this spring revolves around the signal-caller position.
LSU has options. Max Johnson started the spring taking reps with the first string because, as Ed Orgeron said, he finished the season 2-0 with quality wins against Florida and Ole Miss.
Johnson deserved to be the starter, and with LSU likely moving back to a more RPO-centric offense, that gives the mobile Johnson another added benefit. Orgeron has said during the offseason that he wants LSU to be extremely multiple with its offense in 2021, much like it was in 2019. (Hence the hires he made this offseason.)
Being able to threaten teams with his legs will be a nice feather in Johnson’s cap for what’s sure to be an epic battle all offseason. Because let’s face the facts. If Myles Brennan doesn’t get hurt, Johnson doesn’t have an opportunity to post 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in six games played. In just three games played before suffering a season-ending injury, Brennan compiled a team-high 1,112 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Brennan averaged 370.7 yards per game before bowing out of the season.
And while T.J. Finley seems to be third in line for the job just based off of rough outings against Auburn and Texas A&M, Finley still carries a big arm that if refined could put him right back into the hunt.
And as if that wasn’t enough, the Tigers will have an early enrollee to compete against also. Garrett Nussmeier comes to the Tigers as a coach’s son, and the early reviews on him are that he’s got the goods to be elite quarterback for the Tigers one day.
LSU gets a Heisman winner at the position and all of a sudden the competition to be the next signal caller looks like the SEC West. What a time to be alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.