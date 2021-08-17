It’s here.
Since next week’s sports section will be our annual pigskin preview — highly recommend for all hardcore high school sports fans to pick up because we go in-depth on all 11 parish schools — I couldn’t let the opportunity pass without previewing the 12th Bayou Jamb. So consider this an early arrival.
The jamboree is slated to take place at ULM’s Malone Stadium for a two-day event (Aug. 27 and 28), and these are the five storylines that have my attention:
1. Oak Grove is on the cusp of history
Yeah, I know the Tigers aren’t a parish team, but they have one of the more intriguing matchups in the jamboree against an always feisty Jena Giant squad.
This one will officially kick off the event at 6 p.m. Friday.
Even if you’re not a big fan of Oak Grove, and yeah, I’m looking at you Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick and Sterlington, you have to appreciate Oak Grove winning back-to-back state championships.
Those might be rivalry games for our local schools, but there is mutual respect for the accomplishments.
The Tigers have lost a lot, so who knows if Oak Grove will have enough to reach the promise land for a third time in a row. If they are able to do so, Oak Grove would become just the 11th school in LHSAA history to accomplish a three-peat (excluding Bastrop's forfeited three-peat).
2. OCS and Sterlington will play after all
I have to admit, I was bummed to find out Sterlington and Ouachita Christian would not play this fall. But I was elated to find out we get to watch these two square off in some capacity.
This has the feel of West Monroe vs. Neville before those two schools started playing again on a regular basis. There’s an added gravitas to a jamboree matchup that you know will be the only time you see two teams play.
OCS is going to light up scoreboards this fall with the offense the Eagles have returning, and Sterlington has the depth in the trenches that Lee Doty certainly missed a year ago. These are two state championship caliber teams that just so happen to be rivals matching up in the headliner Friday (7:30 p.m.).
3. St. Frederick’s blend of youth and athleticism
Talking with my friend Ben Ledbetter of the Jackson Parish Journal the other day about Jonesboro-Hodge, I got one major takeaway — he’s extremely confident in what J-Hodge returns.
The Tigers are poised for another strong season under Terrance Blakenship, so this will be a great measuring stick for St. Frederick.
In previewing the Warriors this summer, I was surprised to hear St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson mention so many freshmen that would touch the field. And that included offensive tackles. My natural question was, “Well, are y’all hurting and playing these guys by necessity or are they just that good?” Warrior fans will be happy to hear it’s the latter for St. Frederick.
Robinson is excited about the blend of newcomers and returners he has, and that St. Frederick defense should be a force yet again under defensive coordinator Billy Bell, who will be honored at this Bayou Jamb event.
4. Franklin Parish vs. Mangham
Is this the year the Patriots make a move in the district?
Tyrell Richardson is expected to break out of the pack as the team’s lead back, and under Adrian Burnette for their second straight year, this offense should be able to score more points in 2021.
But this will be stiff competition considering Mangham will have one of the fiercest front fours in 2A. The Dragons lost a lot on offense, including quarterback Kaleb Pleasant, but Mangham returns most of its defense from a year ago.
5. Clash of the Titans
You could very well make the argument that I’m talking about Alexandria Senior High and Ruston High School, considering the years both schools are coming off of. And while I’m very much anticipating these two teams going head-to-head, you already know I’m talking about West Monroe and Neville.
I have to say this. Talking to many kids this offseason, the players from Neville and West Monroe just have this edge to them like they are hungrier than I’ve ever seen.
On West Monroe’s side of it, they took last year to heart. Some called them the worst West Monroe team in 30 years after the Rebels lost to Carencro in the season opener, so they battled and made a semifinal appearance. The Rebels came out on the short end against Alexandria in the semifinals, further adding to that fire.
On the Neville side of it, they’re tired of falling short in the semifinals too. And with the assortment of talent they have returning — one could argue it’s the most in Northeast Louisiana — the Tigers have their eyes locked on that state championship.
It’s hard to fathom this game being anything but extraordinary in a jamboree setting or regular season showdown down the line.
