Don’t get me wrong — there’s plenty to be thankful for.
Nothing but grateful hearts over here… Don’t you worry. (I hope you read that in a George Costanza voice, and if you did, just know it was intended to read as such.)
Having said that, last Friday felt less like the week before Thanksgiving and more like, I don’t know, Black Friday. Instead of the offered sales at a discounted price, we were hit in the face with early playoff exits. It was like waiting in line in the freezing cold for hours awaiting a store’s opening to get that desired item only to be trampled over by an eager crowd from behind. I suppose online shopping has diminished some of those viral videos we’ve seen in the past on Black Friday, but there was no saving grace for our schools on the gridiron last week.
You see, the split has spoiled us. We’ve grown accustomed to watching West Monroe, Neville, Sterlington and Ouachita Christian consistently reach the quarterfinals. Heck, last year we saw Ouachita and St. Frederick join the mix with quarterfinal berths alongside that quartet.
Last year even had OCS and Sterlington hosting playoff games right down the road from one another one day after Thanksgiving. This year is much different.
Instead of six playoff teams in the quarterfinals, Ouachita Parish is down to just two teams. And instead of three home playoff games, this parish has just one home playoff game, as No. 2 Neville travels to Westgate in the quarterfinals after the 10 seed upset No. 7 Slidell. If you expand it geographically to Northeast Louisiana, we have just No. 3 OCS vs. No. 6 Glenbrook and No. 2 Mangham at No. 11 Arcadia. That’s it, unless you count Homer hosting Logansport as still Northeast Louisiana.
But this isn’t a complaint. Something like this needed to happen, though I’ll be the first to admit my displeasure in watching this change take place midseason. You had teams like Neville and Mangham schedule Week 10 byes without any sort of warning the first four seeds in the non-select divisions would earn a bye the first week of the playoffs. That meant both the Tigers and Dragons had three weeks off before they entered a ballgame that had win-or-go-home stakes.
That aside, I’m a fan of these brackets. Y’all saw how I gushed about the second round matchups last week that featured the likes Zachary vs. West Monroe, Ruston vs. Ouachita, Union vs. Sterlington and so forth. It was awesome, but matchups like that occurring much sooner than we’ve grown accustomed to certainly offered a reality check come Saturday morning. Let’s just say the balls started bouncing much sooner at schools than we anticipated.
No matter which side of the split you sit on, we can all agree the brackets were watered down before this postseason. Last year, for instance, saw Class 4A’s quarterfinal matchups decided by an average of 30 points. Class 1A was equally as bad with its quarterfinal contests being separated by an average of 27 points.
There’s still some growth needed, as GeauxPreps.com pointed out the frequency of lopsided scores remained. In the second round, there was an average score differential of 23.6 points between the games. There were nine shutouts and 13 upsets over last weekend. So progress is still being made.
Is this current playoff format here to stay? That’s another column for another day. What I can say for now is under this current configuration, less teams playing after Thanksgiving could become the new norm.
