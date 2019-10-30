Week 9 of the high school season asks questions both expected and unforeseen.
Is Carroll really in a position to win District 2-3A after winning two games in 2018? Will OCS get revenge on St. Frederick after the Warriors pulled off a Thursday night upset a year ago?
Let’s not waste anymore time…
Just how big is that bite?
There’s no more sitting around and wondering if Carroll is good or not. The Bulldogs are a competitor to be reckoned with in Class 3A, and you’ll get no arguments from anyone after Carroll’s 29-8 victory against Wossman last Thursday.
But where’s the ceiling?
We’ll find out exactly where it is this Friday night when Carroll faces a Union team that was a two-point conversion away from being the first team to knock off Sterlington in District 2-3A play.
Union has shaken back after that 18-17 loss to Sterlington by drumming Richwood and pummeling Green Oaks in consecutive weeks. Can the Farmer push around a Carroll squad that’s 5-2 on the season.
Perhaps that’s not even the correct question. The question we should be asking ourselves right now is whether or not Carroll can win District 2-3A.
Same ol’ Neville in district play?
The last four seasons Neville has outscored its competition 734 to 138 in district play. Let that sink in.
Neville hasn’t lost a district game since 2010, and as you can tell by the numbers above, most of the games haven’t even been close.
But we’re to believe this year will be different. And you don’t have to look far to remember the last time Neville faced a one-loss Bastrop squad. Last year the Tigers edged a (7-1) Bastrop squad, 17-12, in a game that was riddled with penalties.
(Here’s to hoping for a cleaner game Friday night in Bill Ruple Stadium.)
Neville suffered back-to-back lopsided losses to fall to 3-2 earlier this season, but so far in district play, the Tigers have outpaced their two district opponents, 75-7.
Andrew Brister is coming off of a 13-of-16 outing against Minden, where the senior quarterback threw for 248 yards and three scores.
Bastrop will look to fluster Brister and Neville’s passing game like St. Thomas More and West Monroe did weeks ago, as the Rams have allowed just 14 points in three district contests this season.
Halloween havoc
St. Frederick’s upset over Ouachita Christian sent a ripple throughout Northeast Louisiana a season ago.
“St. Frederick did what now?” That was usually the response I got when I talked to folks around town.
It meant so much to St. Frederick that the final score of that 24-21 contest remains St. Frederick radio’s official Twitter page’s pinned tweet. Touché.
A year later OCS will seek revenge. And the playing field is a little different this time around.
While St. Frederick’s defense has been stout and tough to score against for the majority of the season, the offense has struggled against stout defenses. Considering Ouachita Christian’s offense enters this matchup averaging 44 points per contest while giving up just 14, chance of retribution is quite high.
“CENLA” officiating
Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t mince words.
Ruston had the ball with less than two minutes to go, holding onto a 13-10 lead and looking to run out the clock. A late strip on what Baugh thought was a down Ruston running back, to go along with questionable penalties down the stretch, led to a last-second game-winning touchdown for Alexandria at home.
Baugh joined The Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin and said the following about the game, “I told the kids after the ballgame in 20 years of coaching, I’ve coached all over Louisiana and Texas, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a situation quite like that where we get so many calls against us.”
So good luck, Ouachita?
Ouachita enters the ASH matchup with a 4-4 record and need to win its next two to avoid a .500 record. The Lions are currently 24th in the Louisiana Sportsline Class 5A non-select power rankings.
Ouachita may have to battle more than the Trojans this Friday night, but a win is much needed to avoid a major slide in the poll.
