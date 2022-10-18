Some might see it as a toss-up.
The best week of the high school football season is either Week 8 or Week 10 for parish schools. In a couple of weeks, we'll watch Ruston take on West Monroe, Carroll tangle with Union, St. Frederick slug it out with Cedar Creek and Wossman and Sterlington clash. But this week's slate has an argument to be even better than those Week 10 showdowns.
Let's break down the five best games of what I believe to be the best week of the year.
1. Ouachita at West Monroe
The Lions’ double overtime win against the Rebels last season was the game of the year. Need I say more?
The Lions broke a 27-game West Monroe win streak with former West Monroe assistant and Ouachita graduate Todd Garvin leading the way as a first-year head coach. It was the perfect storyline for high school football realized.
And now we get the sequel. While most sequels don’t live up to the original, there are outliers. Movies like “The Godfather: Part II,” “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” are superior to the original films, so perhaps we get another storybook ending between the Rebels and the Lions. Tough ask, I know.
As far as the game between the Lions and the Rebels, there are so many things about this game that compel me. Will Ouachita’s offense continue to take steps forward as one of the most explosive units in the state? (The Lions have averaged 55.3 points per game in the last three weeks.) Or will Ouachita’s offense feed right into a West Monroe defense that’s always competent and confident under Jerry Arledge?
And watch out for West Monroe’s passing attack in this one. Hayden Federico has the ability to extend plays and sling it down the field to speedy playmakers, and we all know the Lions defense has given up many explosive plays this season.
The history makes this a game of intrigue, no doubt. But the fact that these two teams shared a district title with Ruston last year and both have yet to lose in district ahead of this matchup puts this contest on a pedestal.
2. Carroll at Franklin Parish (Thursday)
I went back-and-forth on the middle order here, which is why I think this week trumps all other weeks. Part of me wanted to give the edge to Union/Richwood because of the momentum gained by the Rams last week. The other part of me wanted to give the nod to Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian because of the history between the schools and district title implications. But here’s the deal — Carroll is undefeated and Franklin Parish has a chance to go 7-1 for only the second time in the 18-year history of the school.
This is truly a battle between two front-runners for coach of the year in Northeast Louisiana. Brandon Landers has the Bulldogs undefeated as a first-year head coach, while Adrian Burnette has the Patriots flourishing with good football and remarkable crowd participation.
As good as the football will be on the field Thursday night — and it’s going to be as advertised, I guarantee it — the best part of this game for me centers around Burnette. Carroll High School lost a legend in former basketball coach Jesse Burnette earlier this year, but Adrian Burnette lost a father.
If you knew Jesse Burnette, it’s hard not to picture him watching from above with a big ol’ smile on his face as his son prepares the Patriots to face the undefeated Bulldogs.
High school football can be beautiful, can’t it?
3. Cedar Creek at Ouachita Christian
The Eagles are flying high. I don’t know how else you would describe a start in district play that’s seen OCS beat its two opponents by 90 combined points.
Cedar Creek has been equally dominant in recent weeks. Matt Middleton's bunch has outscored their opponents, 279-74, this season, and as Steven Fitzhugh pointed out to me earlier in the week, the Cougars are really two plays away from being 7-0 this season.
Cedar Creek has won five straight ballgames to set this District 2-1A Championship Game up, and that’s what I love about this game.
With a victory over St. Frederick already under OCS’ belt, the Eagles are clearly playing for a district championship, while Cedar Creek would have to beat OCS and then turn around and beat St. Frederick weeks later to win it outright.
Don’t forget — Cedar Creek had OCS on the ropes late in the fourth quarter last year before Tristan Wiley’s 97-yard touchdown reception flipped the contest. I’m sure that hasn’t slipped the minds of Middleton and his crew.
4. Union at Richwood
Can Richwood consistently slow down Trey Holly and produce enough firepower to match scores with the Farmers? After what we witnessed last week, you have to give the Rams a shot…
Richwood turned heads last Friday night with a blowout victory against Wossman, while Union squeezed out an emotionally hard-fought battle against Sterlington at home. Can the Farmers get back up for another physical contest against the Rams?
Richwood’s defense has been flying to the football under head coach Marcus Yanez. If the Rams take care of the ball, don’t be surprised to see a tight one in the fourth quarter between Richwood and Union.
5. Neville at Tioga
I (THINK) this has the makings to be tighter than Neville’s recent contests, but with the way those Tigers are cooking right now, who knows?
When the defense allows 51 yards on 52 plays to Grant last week, and Brooks Anzalone continues to find his targets on the perimeter with ease, it’s hard to completely sell this matchup as a four-quarter game.
Tioga somewhat limps in after falling to Franklin Parish, 23-13, last week, but the Indians still have a respectable 5-2 record. Playing at home could give Tioga some needed confidence against a Neville team that's been flat out dominant in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.