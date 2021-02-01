Legacy is on the line when two of the greatest quarterbacks of the previous two generations collide at Super Bowl LV.
Tom Brady, who has won six Super Bowls and has thrown more touchdowns than any other quarterback in the history of the National Football League, will look to further cement his legacy as the greatest of all time when he challenges Patrick Mahomes, who could one day supplant Brady as the greatest. He’s well on his way. In his young career, Mahomes already owns an MVP, a Super Bowl win and has changed the game of football in ways that are similar to Steph Curry in the NBA.
Just go to a high school game these days and count how many times a quarterback retreats in the pocket to try and extend the play while still attempting to throw the ball downfield. It’s like watching some of these younger players jack up 3-pointers from near half court. Like some of these youngsters on the basketball court, you almost want to run out onto the field and tell the young quarterback, “Hey, you’re not Mahomes. He can get away with that, but you can’t.” That, my friends, is how much of an impact Mahomes has had on the game at all levels.
So with one of the unquestioned all-time greats on one side and one of the most hyped superstars ever in the NFL on the other, it begs the question — is this the greatest quarterback matchup we’ve ever seen?
Before I go any further, I have to give a shoutout to a buddy of mine, Evan McFarland, who posed this question in a text. I immediately thought, “You Pittsburgh fan, you, how dare you throw shade at Drew Brees like that?”
Because for my money, the best matchup involving quarterbacks took place a little over a decade ago when Brees and Peyton Manning met in Miami. Some will argue Joe Montana and Dan Marino’s clash at Super Bowl XIX in 1985 still stands as the greatest, but Brees and Manning have both the Super Bowl wins and numerous passing records to back up their claim.
But then I thought about that question a little more, and you know what? My buddy wasn’t a rambling Steeler hater. He was actually onto something.
Because like it or not, Mahomes already has just as many Super Bowls as Brees, and sadly — no, criminally — Mahomes has more MVP awards than Brees has. By the way, Mahomes is only one more Super Bowl away from tying the other guy in Super Bowl XLIV. Now you see why people are projecting him to be the greatest?
Mahomes is also in the discussion for most athletic quarterback we’ve ever seen play the position. Some might lean toward John Elway. Steve Young or Michael Vick, but Mahomes has blended the running and passing style to near perfection in his young career.
On the other side, you have Brady, who people have just grown out of being afraid to claim as the all-time greatest. When you win as much as Brady, it sort of becomes undeniable at a certain point. It’s to the point for me that if he loses this matchup, and falls to 6-4 in Super Bowls, I still wouldn’t hesitate to call him the greatest winner we’ve ever seen in this sport.
Heck, we may never see another quarterback reach 10 Super Bowls again, and now with Tampa Bay, Brady has become just the fourth quarterback in history to reach two Super Bowls with different teams. Oh and he did it with Tampa Bay during a pandemic, where his off-season was restricted like it never has been before. And, at 43, he kicked Father Time’s you-know-what.
So as much as I want to be a homer here and give both Brees and Manning, two of my favorites to ever play the position, the nod, Mahomes and Brady are undeniable.
In what’s become a quarterback-driven league, this matchup trumps all that have ever preceded it in the Super Bowl. And that makes the biggest game of the year even bigger.
