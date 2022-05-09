Thomas Marsala lived the boyhood dream on one of the biggest stages a high school athlete could ask for.
Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh with his team’s season on the line in the quarterfinals, the St. Frederick Warrior slugger came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. I don’t know about you, but I’ve played out this scenario a million times in the backyard growing up. No pressure, kid.
The Warriors senior catcher dug in and found the sweet spot, as the ball lifted high in the air and cleared the fence in the outfield. Cue the St. Frederick players racing Marsala to the plate to celebrate a Game 2 victory that extended the Warriors’ season and ultimately led to the series victory against the favored No. 2 Ascension Catholic.
Now Northeast Louisiana baseball fans get to fulfill another dream.
While St. Frederick’s improbable comeback unfolded in Donaldsonville, Ouachita Christian completed its own comeback in town. Down 1-0 in the series, OCS won back-to-back contests against Sacred Heart for the opportunity to host a semifinal game at Micah Harper Field at 7 p.m. Thursday.
And it isn’t just any normal semifinal contest. It’s OCS vs. St. Frederick, and it’s for a chance to play in a state championship game. Who’s writing this?
What makes this matchup so intriguing to me is the fact the Warriors, the No. 7 seed, enter as the District 2-1A Champions. St. Frederick captured its first district championship since 2011, and that wouldn’t be possible without a 5-2 victory against OCS earlier this season. Despite the Warriors holding a win over the No. 3 Eagles, though, many will argue that St. Frederick is the underdog entering this rematch.
OCS fans will quickly point to the five errors the Eagles committed in that defeat. Back on March 31, Garrett Taylor was spectacular on the mound against OCS’ bats, as he limited the Eagles to just four hits and two walks while striking out six in the complete game effort. Carter Gates and Karson Trichel weren’t too shabby either. They combined to allow just four hits, themselves, in a combined six-inning effort. But the errors loomed large.
Who’s going to win the rematch Thursday? Well, I guess we’ll all just find out together this Thursday night. And we don’t have to drive far to see it.
That’s the beauty of this one. I’ll admittedly sound like a hypocrite here because I’m not in favor of select schools playing at a different location this year. Higher seeds host the semifinals and the state championships will be played in Hammond, while non-select continue to play their semifinals and state championship events in Sulphur. And though I’m not a fan of it, this local semifinal matchup is the bright spot. Who wouldn’t be excited to see two schools separated by five miles playing a semifinal contest in Monroe? If this were a non-select matchup, we’d all hop in a car or bus and travel three hours to see it.
If you recall, we were denied this matchup in the state championship game last fall. OCS and St. Frederick made semifinal appearances last football season, but unfortunately Southern Lab defeated the Warriors in the semifinals before beating the Eagles in the Division IV State Championship Game.
We aren't denied a postseason matchup this time, and I can only imagine what this atmosphere will be like at OCS Thursday.
