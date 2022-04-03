I hate to speak for everyone, but we’re just sort of drawn to fish out of water stories, are we not?
You can imagine my head tilt when I saw Carroll head football coach Alex ‘Tank” Washington on the red carpet at the most talked about Oscars of all time. I just had to call him up.
My first question after discussing why he was actually at the Oscars — more on that in a minute — was whether or not celebrities identified the former Ole Miss offensive lineman as someone’s body guard or not.
“I’ll tell you this — I wasn’t even the biggest one in our party,” Washington said. “My brother-in-laws Eddie Stewart and Chris Stewart are bigger than me. Eddie is 6’11” and played basketball at Texas Southern and Chris played as an offensive guard at Notre Dame.”
In other words, Will Smith wouldn’t dare slap anyone in Washington’s party. Low-hanging fruit, I know, but I just couldn’t resist.
Though Washington admitted he was star struck to see celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifa, Wesley Snipes, and, yes even Smith, Carroll’s head football coach played it cool and subtle like he normally does. But he never would have had the opportunity to be one person away from Smith at the Oscars’ after-party if it weren’t for the accomplishments of his mother-in-law, Lucy Harris. Washington attended the ceremony with his wife, Crystal Washington, who is the daughter of Harris.
“The Queen of Basketball,” which centered around Harris’ historic accomplishments of winning three national championships in the 1970s at Delta State University to scoring the first points in Olympic Women’s Basketball competition to becoming the first woman officially drafted by an NBA team, won the 2022 Oscar for best documentary short film. Harris sadly passed away at the age of 66 earlier this year. And though she wasn’t able to be present for this incredible achievement, chants of “Lucy” could be heard at the Oscars ceremony when the winner of the short doc was announced.
And that’s what’s so beautiful about all of this. I think a lot of us gravitated toward seeing a local football coach on the red carpet, but the reason why he was there was so much better than what I could have imagined. And he, himself, learned a lot about Harris through the journey.
“It’s all crazy because knowing Ms. Lucy, she was real laid back and didn’t talk a lot about ball,” Washington said. “But you could see it (in her house). She had postcards from Pat Summit and ladies like that who were on her Olympic team. I knew she was a special leady, but I didn’t know the depth of her story because she didn’t really put it out there. They did a great job with this documentary.”
For those interested in learning more about Harris’ life and legacy, you can view Ben Proudfoot’s documentary on YouTube. Just search “Queen of Basketball” and the 22-minute documentary will pop up.
If you’re looking for motivation to accomplish what seems to be the impossible, do yourself a favor and check out Harris’ journey of shattering barriers as a talented 6’3” sensation on the basketball court in rural Mississippi.
