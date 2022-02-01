Coming off of a football season where hyperbole became the norm, the 2022 high school football season is shaping up to be even better. At least it is on paper.
Realistically, we may never see a more entertaining football season than the 2021 one. Thrilling overtime games became the norm and historic upsets unfolded. That’s hard to top.
But when you start to look at the non-district schedules in the parish for the 2022 football season, it’s hard not to get excited about next season’s potential.
And you know what? Judging by the article reads on game announcements like West Monroe vs. Sterlington and Ouachita vs. Ouachita Christian, I’m not the only one. But that’s just the surface in 2022.
Take a look for yourself… Here are just a couple of non-district matchups that are set to take place in the parish in 2022:
— West Monroe vs. Sterlington (Week 1)
— West Monroe vs. John Curtis (Week 2)
— Neville vs. Ouachita (Week 2)
— St. Frederick vs. Jena (Week 3)
— Ouachita vs. Brother Martin (Week 4)
— Ouachita vs. OCS (Week 5)
— Sterlington vs. Amite (Week 9)
Besides Jena, every team listed above made it to at least the quarterfinal rounds of the playoffs last season. Five of the 10 teams listed made semifinal appearances in the 2021 playoffs. Two are defending state champions, and they square off in Week 9.
In other words, buckle up.
Sterlington might have the most fascinating schedule of them all. After winning the Class 3A State Championship, the Panthers will open the season against West Monroe in a matchup that I’m sure will draw thousands upon thousands of fans to Rebel Stadium. Then toward the end of the season, we’ll see the Panthers host Amite in a champion vs. champion showdown that should tell us a lot about both team’s state championship hopes in the coming weeks.
It’s also worth adding the side-by-side picture of these two teams hoisting championship trophies on Twitter with the knowledge that they will deck it out next season is a pretty cool sight to see.
The most intriguing matchup could honestly be Ouachita and OCS. The Eagles have slayed 5A teams before, and heck, one of those teams was in Ouachita’s district (Alexandria Senior High). Don’t be mistaken, though. This isn’t me calling the upset in February. I’m just pointing out that Steven Fitzhugh’s bunch is accustomed to (A.) playing bigger opponents and (B.) coming away with victories in those contests.
I love the fact Ouachita’s Todd Garvin accepted the matchup and filled the rest of his schedule with contests against the likes of Neville, Brother Martin, Conway (Arkansas) and Rummel.
He must get that from Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh… Or maybe it’s a District 2-5A thing because Jerry Arledge and the Rebels have consecutive matchups against the Panthers, John Curtis and Catholic to open the season. Talk about a murderer’s row.
And St. Frederick’s Andy Robinson is getting in on the big guy/little guy action too. Fresh off a state semifinalist appearance, the Warriors will challenge the always-gritty Jena Giants. Jay Roark does an excellent job running that program in Jena, and Robinson is fully aware his team will have its hands full against that 3A program.
The absence of fear in scheduling some of these matchups has created a football schedule full of big-gate opportunities in the parish. Because with matchups like these, fans have no choice but to show up in droves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.