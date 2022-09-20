What do we have here? The champ is rocked and on the ropes, while several Ouachita Parish clubs take on powerhouses from all over the state in Week 4.
If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: one of the most captivating things in sports is when a champion is doubted or in trouble. You could say that’s the case for Sterlington after a 1-2 start ahead of facing an ultra talented Carroll football team this Friday night. How will the Panthers respond? Will Brandon Landers get the biggest win in his young coaching career?
Also, for the second straight week, we are previewing a top-five slate that's missing a rather big matchup. Last week, we regrettably did not include Mansfield vs. Ouachita Christian simply because we had so many other great matchups, and this week we look at a perfect North Caddo team taking on Neville as an honorable mention. Perhaps that’s yours truly not giving North Caddo the proper respect, and I’ve been guilty of that a time or two in the past. With that said, here are the top five matchups for parish clubs this week:
1. Sterlington vs. Carroll
Want to drop a jaw on a Friday night sideline? Mention the Panthers getting hammered by 30 points to an Oak Grove team that was coming off of a 28-point loss to Ouachita Christian. It's quite comical watching them juggle around that football math in their head.
The result that nobody saw coming now has many wondering whether or not the Panthers can regroup ahead of facing a veteran Carroll football team. Don’t consider me among the Panther doubters.
Does Sterlington have issues to figure out defensively? Absolutely. How could you say otherwise when Oak Grove quarterback Jackson Bradley completes 19-of-25 passes for 338 yards and two scores? Carroll likely won’t light it up through the air, as Demardrick Blunt is a wide receiver turned quarterback and entering just his third game as the Bulldogs’ new signal-caller. But he is the very definition of a playmaker, as is veteran running back Amareya Greeley, who gave Sterlington all it could handle and more in the first half of a 2020 meeting.
Sterlington’s offense will need to get on the same page too if it wants to prevent Carroll’s turnover-happy defense from feasting on more Panther mistakes.
The last time Sterlington started 1-2 was back in 2014, and a nine-game win streak followed. I'm not saying history is about to repeat itself, but Sterlington is backed into a corner here again. Expect the Panthers to come out swinging.
2. West Monroe vs. Scotlandville
I’ll be honest — I have no idea what to make of the Rebels three weeks into the season. West Monroe looked fantastic in Week 1 against the Panthers, failed to get the offense going until it was too late against East Ascension in Week 2 and then won perhaps the biggest mismatch of all time.
As this Scotlandville game approaches, I’m stuck wondering if West Monroe is a Top 10 5A program. And we should start getting some answers Friday night.
Yes, Edna Karr embarrassed Scotlandville in Week 2 (many Cougar opponents this year will feel the same wrath), but the Hornets bounced back with a 37-6 win against Madison Prep. Pushing around the Chargers like that means something, folks, so don’t overlook this 1-2 squad.
And they have great athletes with none better than quarterback Czavian Teasett, who has offers from Arkansas, Grambling, Louisiana Tech and Kansas, according to 247 Sports. West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said after watching tape that he didn’t believe Teasett had been sacked in a game yet. His ability to make defenders miss in the backfield and extend plays will be a huge threat for the Rebels Friday night.
3. Ouachita vs. Brother Martin
Don’t hit the panic button, Ouachita fans. The (1-2) Lions suffered a minor setback and nothing more against Conway last week.
Ouachita struggled to slow down Conway’s passing attack and fell apart in the second half of a 63-20 defeat. Now the Lions have to flush that poor performance ahead of a home showdown against Brother Martin this Friday night.
After facing Conway’s pass-happy offense, the Lions will gear up to slow down Brother Martin’s rushing attack that features three talented backs in Jordan West, Torey Lambert and Sidney Harris. They've combined for 543 rushing yards so far this season. What's crazy is Carldell Sirmons has rushed for more than 700 on his own, which tells you all you need to know about his start to the 2022 season.
Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin was not pleased with the way his team blocked or tackled last Friday night. Expect the Lions to get back to the fundamentals this week before taking on a (2-1) Brother Martin squad that beat the likes of East Ascension, Jesuit, St. Augustine, Rummel, John Curtis and Byrd just one season ago.
4. Wossman vs. Calvary Baptist
Calvary Baptist might not have Landry Lyddy lighting up the scorebook this season, but it does feature another championship-caliber squad.
The Cavaliers are 1-2 with a lopsided win against Logansport and hard-fought losses to bigger foes Captain Shreve (27-14) and Byrd (14-7).
What stood out in all three of those games for Wossman head coach Terence Cahee was the physicality of the Cavaliers.
“They’re more physical than they’ve been in the past,” Cahee said. “I think the quarterback does a good job of getting the ball to playmakers in space. He pulls it down if you get out of your rushing lanes and picks up yardage there. Defensively, they’re scrappy. They’re much better than their record says.”
The Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the season with a 67-0 victory against Mentorship last Friday. Wossman quarterback Tristen Wooten completed 6-of-12 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another in the win. Travis Lynch, who also caught the first touchdown of the game, also gave the team stability with five extra point makes. R.J. Wilson also had a touchdown reception and a 70-yard punt return in the victory, as well.
Wossman has playmakers, but can it make plays consistently enough to take down a weathered Calvary Baptist team?
5. St. Frederick at Delhi Charter
How about that win from St. Frederick? Rallying at home to beat Jena and improve to 2-1 after three straight weeks against bigger competition is quite the feat for Andy Robinson’s bunch. And as a reward, the Warriors get to face a Delhi Charter squad that has done nothing but win.
Coming off of a 44-8 victory against River Oaks, the (3-0) Gators have to be licking their chops for this home game.
St. Frederick is battle tested, and that should pay off this week against an undefeated foe.
