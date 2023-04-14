One of the biggest hires in West Monroe High School history will be made by a new high school principal in a very short window. No pressure, eh?
After Jerry Arledge stepped down from the head football position on April 3, I’ve heard every name imaginable from perhaps the splashiest hire in NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth to the most ironic potential hire in Dennis Dunn. I halfway joked on the airwaves that if I was West Monroe I'd pick up the phone and call up Neville principal Mickey McCarty. The worst he can do is say no, right?
As much fun as it is to talk about candidates, this is undeniably the biggest story in our area that has serious ramifications on the rest of the state. It’s also an opportunity to look at this West Monroe job and ask two questions — should this be considered one of the best jobs in the state and can a new head coach put the Rebels back on top?
So far it hasn't had the drawing power that many might've expected. As of Friday morning, West Monroe had less than 10 applicants for the vacant position.
That doesn’t reflect a lack on interest but rather reveals hesitation from coaches who want more answers to lingering questions before diving in. The fact West Monroe pushed up the date to hire a new principal on April 25 in order to fill in some of those gaps should help. West Monroe also extended the head coach application period to April 21 with the interview process beginning on April 26 under the direction of the incoming principal. Part of me wants to bet on that application period being extended again to garner more applicants, but we will wait and see.
An advisory committee will help facilitate a decision for the new principal, but ultimately it’s the principal’s hire to make. I expect interest to grow once a principal is named and the logistics of roles in athletics are better defined.
Despite the limited number of applications, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing with names since Arledge officially stepped down, so I thought I might discuss some of the ones I’ve had serious discussions about with anonymous sources.
The first two are Tony Osborne and Jeremy Many. Two guys who are currently on the staff and bring a lot to the table for different reasons. Whenever Arledge hasn’t been around, Osborne has been the guy running things. Like Arledge, he’s been a staple of the program as defensive coordinator and has had opportunities to be a head coach at other destinations, but has been with the Rebels for the last 20 years.
Many specializes in powerlifting and is well liked, respected and as West Monroe as you can get. He was part of Don Shows’ first state championship team and helped get the ball rolling on the Rebels’ dynasty as a player. If anyone knows what it takes to mold West Monroe into a state champion again, it's Many.
Both make sense, and I think they are two strong candidates right off the bat in-house.
But regardless of the single-digit applications, this job appeals to many outside those walls.
Todd Garvin has been one of the hottest names associated with the program, and no, he hasn’t applied. But I wouldn’t rule him out of the equation. Because of what he accomplished in his first year at Ouachita — earning coaching honors from this very newspaper for ending the losing streak against the Rebels in 2021 and leading the Lions to their first trip to the quarterfinals in nearly a decade — there’s a strong contingent of West Monroe fans that would like to see Garvin return where he spent 11 years as an assistant.
This puts Garvin in a tough spot with Ouachita, and I’ve already seen some unflattering social media posts dressing him down because of how frequently his name has been brought up. He can’t help that. Others are connecting the dots.
Having said that, I believe Garvin, like anyone in his position, should inquire about the West Monroe job, but do it the right way. Getting to know Garvin like I have the last few years, I have no doubt he would if it comes to it.
Some other names that have generated interest are Neville defensive coordinator Mike Collins, Sterlington offensive coordinator Bobby Breen and St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson.
If you follow high school football, you know why each of those makes sense. All have strong ties to the area. I’ve even heard some buzz surrounding state championship head coach Ryan Gregory from Oak Grove. I mentioned Many was as West Monroe as you can get, well, I could argue the same about Gregory and Oak Grove. Still, he fits the bill if you’re looking for a guy who likes to maul you in the run game.
A newcomer in our area could factor into the mix, as well. ULM recently hired Missy Bilderback as its new women’s coach and her husband Chip Bilderback is the head coach at Columbia High School in Mississippi. Bilderback has had success coaching high school and junior college football, and if he’s looking for a new place to coach with the move to the area, the stars could align for him.
Names outside our region that I’ve heard about are Zachary’s David Brewerton and Alexandria’s Thomas Bachman.
While I can’t confirm that either have actually applied — they were not mentioned to me by a trusted source, so I don’t believe they have — both names have been circulating by word of mouth.
Bachman makes sense when you consider he had success at Bastrop and was a two-point conversion away from leading Alexandria Senior High to a state title back in 2020. As much success as Bachman has had at ASH, you would think he could translate that at West Monroe where facilities and support are among the best in the state. He was a name I instantly thought of when I started racking my brain of serious potential candidates.
The tougher one to get my head around is Brewerton. Why would he make a jump from Zachary to West Monroe? The Broncos have been dominant in big boy football the last decade, having won three titles in the last six years.
Furthermore, Zachary has been the biggest thorn in West Monroe’s side during that span, and you better believe Rebel fans would consider this a win-win. But someone I trust is adamant about this being a real possibility. Still having a hard time believing this could happen, but if it does, it would send shockwaves throughout the state.
Another wild card would be ULM running backs coach Broderick Fobbs. He certainly has the resume with everything he accomplished at Grambling, and he spent last season on Jerrod Baugh’s staff in Ruston before joining Terry Bowden's Warhawks this offseason. The question for him is whether or not he wants to stay in the college game or dip his toe back into the high school pool. If he applies, he would have a strong shot with his coaching achievements alone.
I’ve been told by multiple people several times that this is wide open, so there’s a chance another unlikely candidate enters the fold. For now, these are plenty of exciting names to chew on as West Monroe makes its most significant hire in decades.
