Stepping away from the Bayou Jamb to host another local jamboree could be considered a risky venture by some. But Neville and Sterlington were willing to roll the dice on that daunting task.
When The Ouachita Citizen broke the news last spring that Neville and Sterlington would play one another in the jamboree, buzz circulated around the community about these two clubs actually meeting on the gridiron. Still, Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill wanted to draw more eyes on the local 4A/3A matchup to ensure the gamble was worth the risk. And how might one do that? Call up a press conference to preview Thursday's event that begins with seventh grade action at 5 p.m. and concludes with a varsity showdown around 7:30 p.m.
As Sterlington head coach Lee Doty arrived at Neville’s fieldhouse with four football players and cheerleaders to boot, the Panthers and Tigers hyped up Thursday’s festivities the best way they knew how — by talking ball. Doty nor Tannehill had to be car salesmen to pitch this matchup to the community. All they needed was two things.
The first was the mentioning of both programs’ success. Sterlington will ride into Bill Ruple brimming with confidence after last year’s 15-0 state championship run. Meanwhile, Neville will exit the locker room as a 2021 semifinalist that once again should be in contention for a state title.
Add to that the qualifier that this is believed to be the first meeting between these two squads, and you’ve got an intriguing matchup on your hands.
So much so The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake ranked this matchup ahead of all other jamborees taking place in Northeast Louisiana earlier this week. KMLB’s lead sports talk show gave the Panthers and Tigers the top rung of the jamboree ladder simply it’s a fresh matchup between local powerhouse clubs that begs questions like — Can 3A’s Sterlington step up on competition and exchange blows with a Tiger program that just graduated 34 senior football players? Who doesn't want to find out?
The second thing needed to sell the matchup was a little visual aid. A gun show, if you will.
One-by-one Sterlington players stood in front with their long muscular arms hanging down beside them. Mason Lawhon might not be the biggest of the bunch but he's a returning dual threat quarterback that made play after play during Sterlington's 15-0 season last fall. Then came the Division I prospects like defensive lineman Charlie Robinson and wide receiver John Barr. Between those two was the versatile Kellen Hall, who also looked the part.
Sterlington might not have passed the eye test in the past (not that it ever mattered with the results on the field), but the Panthers certainly do this season.
Asked about the size of his guys at the presser, Doty joked that he tried to bring the smallest guys Sterlington has.
Not to be outdone, Tannehill called upon the biggest player of them all, 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard as his first Neville representative. Linebacker Rudy Dozier followed, and Tannehill joked he was glad they didn't stand up at the same time as Heard would tower over any other individual in the building. Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White recently committed to play for the Cajuns down south and quarterback Brooks Anzalone looked as cool as he did filling in for an injured Brett Batteford in last year's win against West Monroe.
It takes one look at both of these groups to realize just how special this contest is. Will it lead to more matchups down the line? We can only hope, but for now, I'm planning on making my way to Bill Ruple Stadium Thursday for a jamboree tilt between two of the best teams in our area. I'm sure I'll see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.