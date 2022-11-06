LSU defeated Alabama, 32-31, in double overtime before someone asked me what I thought of the Tigers’ current contender status. Only two words fit in the moment — “It’s unusual.”
Every bit of it. The actual feat in Death Valley. The back-to-back Top 10 wins. The thought of a two-loss team potentially making the College Football Playoff down the line. Simply put — this shouldn’t be in play in year one for Brian Kelly. Not after rebuilding the roster (and mostly the defensive backfield) through the transfer portal while also relying on so many true freshmen to win football games, including former Neville Tiger Will Campbell.
Heck, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit drilled that point home time and time again over the broadcast that Campbell and fellow freshman offensive tackle Emery Jones were blocking high school players less than a year ago and now have to block a pair of guys who will be playing on Sundays in the near future. But that speaks to the uniqueness of what Kelly and his staff are doing.
Before we dive into all of it, an unexpected surge like this doesn’t take place without great quarterback play, and that’s exactly what we’ve witnessed from Jayden Daniels over the last month.
Smile big, young man. You’ve earned it. In contests against Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama, Daniels has completed 66-of-92 (72%) for 779 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 260 yards and seven touchdowns in those ballgames, as well.
No moment was too big for him Saturday. Midway through the fourth quarter, Daniels hit Malik Nabers up the sideline to eventually set up a field goal before leading the team down one drive later with a touchdown pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor that put the Tigers in front with less than two minutes to go. Then in overtime, Daniels showcased his athleticism and acceleration on the 25-yard touchdown run that was aided by excellent open-field blocking. Kelly put the ball in his hands again on the two-point conversion when he hit Taylor again for the game-winner.
He outplayed the reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young due large in part to the job Matt House and his defensive staff have done. Young completed just four-of-21 passes under duress against the Tigers Saturday night.
Transfers were all over the backend making plays as Jarrick Converse-Bernard (Oklahoma State), Mekhi Garner (ULL) and Joe Foucha (Arkansas) stuck to Alabama receivers while veteran Tigers Micah Baskerville and B.J. Ojulari and freshman phenom Harold Perkins harassed and obstructed the view of Young in the pocket. Perkins continued to show that there simply isn't another freshman like him in America, and the defense made life difficult for Alabama's offense all night.
Kelly said after the game the reason he got emotional is because he thought about where this team was in January. Taking over a team that had 45 scholarship players on the official depth chart for the Texas Bowl last December and molding it into a championship caliber club requires elite coaching on all fronts. And that’s what LSU has.
Kelly and House have been showered with praise throughout, but offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan (Louisiana Tech fans are familiar with the job Sloan has done through the years) have also earned a tip of the cap from fans. Daniels struggled with inferior coaching at Arizona State a year ago. He's thriving today.
Heck, you could say the same for one of the best offensive line coaches in football Brad Davis. It isn’t normal facing that Alabama front seven with two true freshmen offensive tackles and scoring 30-plus points in the process.
Kelly, by the way, talked about Campbell after the game and how mentally tough he was. After Campbell gave up a sack to the best defensive player in college football, Will Anderson, Kelly said Campbell approached him on the sideline, explained precisely what went wrong and the steps he’d take to ensure it would never happen again for the rest of his life. Kelly laughed about it afterwards like, “We’re good. Go make the next play.” Those freshmen tackles are special, no doubt, but Davis has taken a potential weakness and helped make it a strength.
And you could go on and on. Frank Wilson’s elite recruiting ability is one thing but getting the most out of former walk-on Josh Williams in the backfield is another. Williams is everything you love about football, and he embodied that with his open-field block that sprung Daniels in overtime.
So where does this end up? Could LSU be brought back down to earth with a slip-up to Arkansas or Texas A&M? It’s possible. (Look out for that 11 a.m. kick on the road Saturday, by the way.)
Will LSU win out in the regular season and get embarrassed by Georgia in the SEC Championship Game? Also possible.
But LSU could also run the table and play for a national championship too. No team with two losses has ever made the College Football Playoff, but no previous two-loss team ever had an SEC title with wins over Alabama and Georgia on its resume either. So don’t sweat that one. LSU controls its national title destiny.
Kelly was right. October is for pretenders and November is for contenders. Somehow in year one, his team is a major player in the national picture down the stretch.
