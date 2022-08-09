If healthy LSU is capable of winning 10 games in 2022. If healthy…
If you include opt outs, ineligibility issues and the transfer portal from the last year alone, LSU lost starters (QB) Myles Brennan, (RB) John Emery, (WR) Kayshon Boutte, (OL) Dare Rosenthal, (OL) Charles Turner, (OL) Anthony Bradford, (DE) Ali Gaye, (DE) Andre Anthony, (DT) Maason Smith, (LB) Jared Small, (CB) Derek Stingley, (CB) Elias Ricks and (S) Major Burns.
There’s unlucky, and then there’s what LSU experienced last year. So of course, the season culminated with 39 scholarship players against Kansas State in the forgettable Texas Bowl.
I suppose it’s worth saying that despite missing a majority of those players listed above, the Tigers were still able to beat Texas A&M in the regular season finale to finish 6-6. And that’s why I can’t wrap my head around certain sports books placing LSU’s over/under for the 2022 season at seven wins.
The reason I’m bullish on LSU going 8-4, 9-3, or maybe, just maybe, going 10-2 this season is because the Tigers return nine of those injured players listed above, plus add an influx of transfers with D-I experience and a true freshman in Will Campbell that our subscribers have been reading about for years.
Of course, many want to know who is going to be the quarterback, but LSU has three solid options with Walker Howard waiting in the wings to take over a year or two down the road.
You can look at this team in two ways — the Tigers strengths are as strong as any team’s in the country and the weaknesses are more of an unknown than anything else.
Let’s start with the strengths. LSU has one of the best receiving corps in all of college football and a defensive line that Phil Steele ranked as the best in the SEC.
Led by a returning Boutte, who is a candidate to win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver, this unit returns all five of last year’s leading receivers. Boutte can do it all, Jaray Jenkins and Jack Bech are steady hands in the short and intermediate passing game and Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas add plenty of playmaking flare.
As for the defensive line, LSU was 24th in the country in sacks and 12th in the nation in tackles for loss last season. Smith’s return gives LSU a future NFL lineman in the middle who had four sacks in nine games played as a true freshman last season. Gaye was fifth on the team with 2.5 sacks in four games, but let’s not forget he led the team in tackles for loss (9.5) in 2020. Oh and B.J. Ojulari, who is one of the best pass rushers in the country, returns after leading the team with seven sacks a year ago. Add Jaquelin Roy to the interior, and you can see why publications revere this defensive front.
Naysayers might say, “Yeah, you can control the line of scrimmage on defense but can you win up front on offense?” I’d argue the two weaknesses of this team heading into the season are offensive line and defensive back. But that doesn’t mean either will be bad this season.
If you look at the offensive line, the Tigers return 10 players who have started at least one collegiate game, so there’s that depth Tiger fans have been asking for up front. Two guard transfers aided that statistic by the way. Plus, Campbell earned himself a starting role at left tackle in the spring, and you know the recent Neville graduate is only going to get better with more experience. If this unit can stay healthy and gel as one, this has potential to be a solid group.
In regards to LSU’s other perceived weakness in the secondary, the Tigers return Burns and Jay Ward at safety, plus add safety Joe Foucha, who has started 33 games at Arkansas. At nickel, fellow former Razorback Greg Brooks was a three-year starter before transferring to LSU, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse started 47 consecutive games at corner with Oklahoma State and Sevyn Banks started two years with Ohio State before injuries took him off the board.
Again, it’s unknown whether or not this unit can piece it all together, but you have to admit there’s tremendous potential on the backend with that much collective experience.
So no, I don’t buy LSU winning less than seven games under new head coach Brian Kelly in 2022, and I certainly can’t see this talented group finishing fifth in the SEC West, as projected by the media at SEC Media Days.
The Tigers might not win 10 games — and it would certainly be shocking if LSU challenged for the title — but gamblers would be wise to hammer the over on these Tigers.
