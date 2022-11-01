The time has come.
Can West Monroe rise again? Will Ruston finally vanquish a streak that dates back to 1990?
A two-year long wait for the Bearcats ultimately fizzled with a 42-14 Rebel victory on the road. I suppose West Monroe didn’t get the memo that its time had passed. But this is a brand new season, and West Monroe and Ruston enter Friday night’s matchup with undefeated district records. There won’t be any sharing of district titles this time around, and this looks to be Jerrod Baugh’s best football team yet.
1. West Monroe at Ruston
West Monroe should take the advice of the late great Bruce Lee — “Be like water.”
There’s no chance Ruston comes out sluggish at home for the second year in a row against West Monroe. Zero. Zip. Zilch. Nada. Instead, expect Ruston to come out firing on all cylinders, like we saw in the 27-6 Ruston jamboree victory earlier this year.
The Rebels might have to bounce off the ropes and roll with the punches in the early going. And when the opening presents itself, the Rebels have to fire off their own shots. Whether its fought in a phone booth or in the open field, it’ll be a firefight, that’s for sure.
Neither team can get too high or too low in this one. Too much is at stake. The Ruston Bearcats are No. 1 in the power rankings of Non-Select Division I, and a win against West Monroe would end a streak, earn a district title and plant the Bearcats atop of the bracket. West Monroe, by the way, has claimed a district title for 26 consecutive seasons. Barring a state title, I’m not sure what more could be at stake.
As for No. 10 West Monroe, the Rebels need to get healthier defensively, but I love what we’ve seen from this offense as of late. Gage DeJean and company run the football hard behind an offensive line that’s determined to move defenders off the ball, but the difference-maker has been David Moore on the outside. Not too many players in this area can go and get the football like Moore did last week on Hayden Federico’s 51-yard touchdown pass. Moore’s playmaking ability should prevent Ruston from stacking the box Friday night, and if it doesn’t, Federico has to get the ball to his most explosive playmaker on the outside.
The rivalry, the stakes and the football matchup, itself, have me giddy for this one. Can West Monroe match Ruston’s intensity from the start? Or will this finally be the year Ruston puts this streak to bed?
2. Carroll at Union
There has been a lot said about what went down at Franklin Parish High School two weeks ago. A lot of hateful speech from both sides too, and that isn’t helping anything, by the way.
But the kids did the right thing during the crowd melee and stayed on the sideline, and after losing several members of their coaching staff due to suspension, the players regrouped and overcame a halftime deficit to beat a very good Richwood football team to remain unbeaten. Now, much like Ruston, the Bulldogs are playing for a first-round bye and district championship in Non-Select Division II against a Union team that has played for the Class 3A State Championship the last two years. Union has come up short in both ballgames but has established itself as a 3A power in the process.
Listen to how great this — Carroll is No. 4 in Non-Select Division II and Union is No. 4 in Non-Select Division III. It’s a battle between two teams fighting for byes in different classifications.
And inside the matchup, you’ve got Carroll’s stout defense, which is easily one of the best in the area, taking on LSU commit Trey Holly and that dominant Union rush attack.
This is how you end the season in style.
3. St. Frederick at Cedar Creek
Playoff implications are the biggest headline here. If the Warriors win, they should earn a bye in the first round of a 24-team Select Division IV bracket. Should the Cougars defeat St. Frederick, Cedar Creek would likely inherit a home playoff game. So there’s a lot at stake in this year’s matchup.
As for the play on the field, Ouachita Parish fans should be familiar with the names Matt Middleton and his son Caden “Peanut” Middleton, as they formed quite the duo at West Ouachita years ago. Peanut Middleton has shattered single-season and career passing records with Cedar Creek, which will undoubtedly present problems for St. Frederick this Thursday.
Should Middleton and the Cougar offense get going, however, the Warriors have plenty of firepower to match. Michael Thompson should be fresh after just five carries in two weeks, and Micah Bell got another weapon to throw to/hand off to in freshman Montrell Conner Jr. Conner has been one of the most hyped up freshman players I can remember, and now that he’s eligible to play for the Warriors, should be a difference maker on offense, defense and special teams. He introduced himself with a 70-yard touchdown run last week against River Oaks, and I can’t wait to see how he fares against Cedar Creek this Thursday.
4. Wossman at Sterlington
I could sense the disappointment in Lee Doty after a 26-20 loss to Amite. Heck, he wasn’t hiding it. Doty fulfilled his postseason interview duties and bit his tongue several times. But the foundation remains at Sterlington.
Sterlington might not make that long postseason run many of us presumed the Panthers would make this season, but they’ll give someone in the first round fits, for sure. Sterlington can’t focus on that right now, though.
With Wossman making the short trip over on Thursday, the Wildcats have proven through a triple overtime loss against Carroll earlier this year that it can provide a long night for its opponent.
Can Sterlington clean up its turnover woes and end the season on a bright note? Does Wossman have one last surprise in store?
5. West Ouachita at ASH
Deep, deep breaths, West Ouachita fans. The Chiefs got it done last week when they had to, and now they try and climb the rankings with an upset victory against ASH this week.
It’ll be easier said than done facing Joe Bordelon, who is a Top 10 passer in the state and gave West Monroe trouble at times through the air.
The Trojans are favored on paper, but I love the way Mike Rainwater and his staff are attacking this game. The Chiefs believe they can win and get closer to hosting a playoff game, and they’ll ride Antonio Ford to do it. Ford eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season in the win against Pineville last week. Let’s see what “Cadillac” has in store for an encore.
