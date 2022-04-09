I’m convinced that every time you put these three specific letters together — “NIL” — chaos erupts online.
If you don’t know the acronym for “Name, Image and Likeness,” well, where have you been?
While good can/and has emerged from it in the college game, it has also threatened the nature of college athletics with the combination of the transfer portal being as easily accessed as a Dr. Strange portal in the Marvel movies. One second Eli Ricks is sporting purple and gold, and the next he’s hanging out with Alabama players as they get ready for a national championship encounter with Georgia. It’s weird, man.
And there are rumors connected to certain athletes leaving one program for the next because a teammate got a favorable NIL deal over them. In some ways, it’s become about the individual showcasing his or her talents and saying, “Alright, who’s got the best deal for me?” I, too, am outraged over some of the cultural changes that haven taken place in college athletics.
But now it’s found it’s way into the high school level. That aforementioned chaos reigned on social media, as the LHSAA’s executive committee surprisingly approved an NIL position statement. I say surprisingly because no one seemed to know the LHSAA was tackling this delicate issue.
The definition of that statement will be decided on during the executive committee’s meeting in June, and the position statement is not part of the LHSAA constitution or bylaws, meaning it can be updated, revised or added to the LHSAA’s framework down the road, if needed.
But this allows student athletes the opportunity to benefit from NIL, as long as they follow its bylaws and maintain amateur status.
Judging by the many phone calls I’ve had with coaches and principals over the last few days, let me tell you — this isn’t a popular decision.
One principal was upset he was blindsided by it. Several coaches questioned the legitimacy of it simply because they heard no prior whispers. Coaches talk, you know, so when something appears out of the blue, it’s a real shock to the system. But it’s legitimate, and it’s angered quite a few of them. One coach told me, “Some of (our players) aren’t even old enough to have a job and you’re telling me they can get paid for playing?”
The problem is NIL deals in high school athletics might be unavoidable. Based on the way the original NIL court ruling is worded, states are going to have a hard time prohibiting NIL deals. A lawsuit in Florida was actually filed in January where a Westminster Christian School baseball player and a University of Miami linebacker challenged a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) bylaw that prohibits high school athletes from “capitalizing on athletic fame.”
The LHSAA wants to get out ahead of these potential issues but also has to keep it open-ended, so to speak, to prevent a situation like we’re seeing in Florida. Establishing a foundation that those interested in offering an NIL to a student athlete would allow some oversight for the LHSAA, but the association can’t require NIL businesses or individuals to tow the line. The hope here is that parents and schools would encourage athletes to register, but again, you can’t force anyone’s hand here. I know. It’s confusing.
And we haven’t even gotten into the problems down the road with boosters and/or alums offering NIL deals.
And while some might take the stance of this being great for underprivileged kids (that would never be a negative in my book), the long list of cons will certainly outweigh the minimal good that arises from this. You know why? Because there are only so many slices of the pie to go around. Just ask Louisiana Tech and ULM how much of an impact the NIL has had on their athletes. Sure, you have a few kids here and there, but for the most part, it hasn’t had a tremendous impact. In all honesty, it’s helped the blue bloods. Heck, LSU was struggling to keep up with Texas A&M and Alabama until Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan stepped up and started sponsoring numerous athletes. Some even feel that was the only reason LSU was able to keep star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte around.
Unavoidable or not, my fear is this will do more harm than good, disrupting the purity of high school athletics. But then again, we could see minimal impact like we have with smaller universities.
Time will tell because this isn’t going away.
