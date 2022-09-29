West Monroe had the best non-district schedule a fan could ask for back in January. Phew, a lot can happen in nine months…
The rough draft of West Monroe’s schedule featured a season-opener against Class 3A champion Sterlington followed by matchups against powerhouses John Curtis and Catholic – B.R. before one of the top quarterbacks in the state, Scotlandville’s Czavian Teasett, came to Rebel Stadium in Week 4.
Week 5 is a controversial topic. West Monroe and Neville sides disagree on how or why the Week 5 contest between the two old rivals didn’t take place this year, but the decision not to play (that could be a different column for a different day) ultimately led to Neville playing at Ruston and West Monroe hosting South Broward City (Fla.) this Friday night. Even if West Monroe vs. Neville didn’t happen, the Rebels hosting South Broward City (a team that’s already won three games in Florida) still makes for a compelling non-district schedule.
So what happened? How did West Monroe go from one of the best non-district slates in Louisiana to hosting a team with 22 players in Week 3 and having an open date in Week 5?
There are several factors, but the biggest one is the split. At this point that answer feels like answering with, “Jesus” in a Bible study class because in some way or another, it’s usually the source of the topic being discussed in Louisiana high school football. Back in late January, West Monroe took part in the majority that voted against Brother Martin principal Ryan Gallagher’s proposal that included public and private schools in Class 5A joining together again in the same playoff bracket. LHSAA schools have remained separated by select and non-select categories for postseason football since 2013.
Representatives of Catholic and John Curtis called West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge shortly after — a week or so after the vote, Arledge estimated — to inform him they would no longer play.
“It was because we did not vote (for the proposal),” Arledge said. “They told me that.”
West Monroe officials said there was an agreement with Catholic to play three straight years — dating back to last year’s 30-19 Catholic victory — that would’ve put the Rebels on the road this season before ending the series in Rebel Stadium next year. Rebel coaches said there was not a signed contract between West Monroe and John Curtis, and that they wouldn’t pursue anything legally with Catholic. “Let it lie” was actually the direct quote from Arledge about the situation.
So now you have West Monroe searching for multiple non-district opponents early into 2022. I had a conversation with OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh earlier this year about scheduling, and he told me he usually has his schedule formed for the following year by November. Last year was an exception, where he had five open dates in mid-December. That ultimately led to him scheduling a game against 5A Ouachita in January.
Fitzhugh said that was the latest he's ever filled out his schedule, so you can imagine what it felt like to fill open dates in February. It created a mad scramble for West Monroe.
The Rebels were able to fill Week 2 with an East Ascension team that ended up beating West Monroe, 16-10, in overtime. As for Week 3, well, that was a long arduous task in the offseason. West Monroe coaches looked far and wide to fill the date, and the Rebels used a broker in Brian Hercules, who previously matched West Monroe with teams like Cocoa (Fla.), American Heritage (Fla.), McGill-Toolen Catholic (Ala.) and Noxubee County (Miss.). The late Don Shows even used Hercules to schedule games prior to Arledge taking over back in 2014. Hercules actually found South Broward for Week 5 this season, but finding a Week 3 opponent proved to be troublesome.
The season kept inching closer, and West Monroe became desperate trying to find a Week 3 opponent. When presented with two teams — one team out of Canada and RePublic High — Arledge chose the team from Tennessee.
“(Hercules) told me that I would have to get the Canada team OK’d with the high school association, but there was also a team in Nashville looking for a game,” Arledge said. “He said, ‘They’re not very good,’ but I didn’t want to have an open date. So I talked to them, and their coach told me they had around 56 kids back in the summer.”
When Week 3 came, I actually called West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne to try and get a scouting report on RePublic. It was early Monday morning when he told me the following, “They might have just sent film of their junior varsity. I’m waiting to see if we get more film from them.” It soon became apparent that week that RePublic would only bring 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium.
Despite what social media says, no, the Rebels didn’t anticipate RePublic's numbers when they scheduled the Tennessee football team late in the summer, and if they could do it all over again, they would not have scheduled it. Because here’s the thing that people aren’t grasping: RePublic going winless this year — more than likely after being outscored, 233-12 — hurts West Monroe in the power rankings. Beating a team like RePublic can do more harm than good when you’re trying to earn power points in a 28-team Non-Select bracket. Now instead of dividing by eight games (if Week 3 was open), the Rebels will have their points divided by nine.
Now then, that brings us to the Week 5 open date. Hurricane Ian forced cancellations across the state of Florida, so South Broward informed West Monroe during a junior varsity contest against Tioga Monday that it would be forced to pull out. Rebel coaches had already planned for the cancellation and called 10 to 12 schools with open dates from Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.
Among those schools was Many High School, but the undefeated Tigers were banged up after hosting Newman one-week prior and wanted to heal up before district play. Heck, if I was head coach Jess Curtis, I wouldn’t play West Monroe on short notice either after coming off the biggest win of our season. It’s not like Many needs the power points. And West Monroe coaches understood that too.
Yet I heard more chatter about scheduling. Some pointed out that Longview (Texas) didn’t have an opponent this week, and that West Monroe should schedule the Lobos. It’s true Longview isn’t playing anyone this week, but the scheduling in Texas is different from Louisiana in that schools are given 11 weeks to play a maximum of 10 games. According to MaxPreps, Longview is 5-0 heading into its bye week with five more district games on the schedule. Perhaps Louisiana could learn a thing or two from Texas and adopt something similar.
An open date and a win against what’s likely to be a winless RePublic squad has dug quite the hole for West Monroe’s football team to climb out of when it comes to power points.
If you think West Monroe made its own bed by voting against the LHSAA proposal back in January, that's one thing. But if you think West Monroe purposefully accepted an open date two weeks after playing a contest against a team with 22 players, you truly aren’t seeing the big picture.
