From the gridiron to the hardwood, that transition in the sports world always feels like cramming for a big final that snuck up on you.
No worries, though, friends. I’ve got us a nice little cheat sheet to help catch us up on all the happenings on the hardwood for our local girls and boys basketball teams.
Ladies first…
District 2-5A
The West Monroe Lady Rebels were rolling with a six-game win streak when history unfortunately repeated itself. Like the previous season, the Lady Rebels lost Amaya West to a knee injury.
And I suppose the only silver lining — there really isn’t one when you see any high school player suffer an injury — is that the team overcame such an injury the year prior before making a run as a state semifinalist. The Lady Rebels are still talented with players like Pashonnay Johnson and Rakayla Russell leading the way offensively, but if West is lost for the year, it's obviously a huge blow.
And we understand how difficult this district is. Ouachita is still, well, Ouachita, and you better not sleep on West Ouachita this year.
The Lady Lions have talented players like Trystan James, Jade Spikes and Faith Lee filling it up, while West Ouachita has four key seniors in Jill Peacock, Alyssa Parker, Natalie Farrar and Avery Hancock who are playing really well at the moment.
Ouachita has played a difficult schedule so far, but is still .500 (7-7), while West Ouachita boasts an 11-3 record after a 10-game win streak earlier this season.
District 2-4A
The Lady Tigers have struggled out of the gate with a 4-6 record, but this isn’t Lorrie Guimbellot’s first dance. Neville obviously lost some key players from a team that cut down the nets at Neville High School before making a state championship tournament appearance in the Burton Coliseum last year.
District 2-3A
This might be the most talented Wossman girls basketball team I’ve seen in the last six years. This Lady Wildcats team holds victories over West Monroe, Ouachita and West Ouachita so far this season.
I bumped into OCS head girls coach Stan Humphries on the sideline during the football season, and he was absolutely gushing about the talent Wossman had this season. So if you’re looking for a team to keep track up, the Lady Wildcats get the early vote.
After getting off to a fast start, Carroll has lost three of its last four games. But don’t panic if you’re a Lady Bulldog fan because West Monroe and Parkway are among the teams involved in that losing skid.
Wossman and Carroll will jockey for positioning at the top of the district for the time being, as Sterlington and Richwood have encountered rough patches to start the 2021-22 season.
District 2-1A
OCS is yet again the team to beat in Division IV. The Lady Eagles are trying to become the first team in the parish to repeat as state champions since the early 1980s when the Carroll Lady Bulldogs accomplished such a feat.
So it’s been roughly three decades since that’s happened. Considering the 14-1 start, I’d say OCS has avoided the state championship hangover.
With returners like Jayden Ellerman and Anna Dale Melton, along with a newcomer in Mackenzie Lipa, OCS is positioning itself for a historic run later this season.
Now then… Let’s transition over to the boys
District 2-5A
As you know by now, the boys teams in our area typically get off to slow starts due to the success of our local football programs. For example, schools like West Monroe have to wait a while to get key contributors back on its squad each and every season.
And the same thing happened this year. And boy, what a difference players like Jadais Richard and Paul Manning make, huh? Richard and Manning received All-Tournament honors in Minden’s tournament, while Dakota Gasca was named Tournament MVP for his 18 points per game through the three victories. The Rebels racked up wins against Haughton, Calvary Baptist and North Caddo to improve to 7-2 this season.
Ouachita is rounding into form as of late after a 2-3 start to the season. Jeremy Madison told me he was looking for more consistency from his team that returns the likes of Rashad Davis, Sterry Leonard and Phil Bradford. But you clearly saw what this team is capable in last Friday’s 54-41 victory against Wossman. The Lions have won five out of their last six games and are clearly one of the teams to beat in our area.
This is how fun this district is right now, though. West Ouachita is currently 9-5 on the season, while ASH, Ruston and Pineville each have three losses or less so far this season.
District 2-4A
The Neville boys basketball team earned respect by reaching the semifinals, and with players like PD McCraney returning to the fold this season, the Tigers are primed to make another appearance in Marsh Madness this season.
So far the Tigers are 9-3 this season with McCraney picking up where he left off last season as a First-Team All-Parish performer. Baba Armstead has produced multiple double-double outings for the Tigers in the early goings, as well.
District 2-3A
Wossman is practically an automatic semifinalist every single year, but with the final four teams in Class 3A always being a who’s who in high school basketball, the Wildcats have struggled to take that next step and capture that elusive state title.
The Wildcats have a roster that’s capable of vying for that top prize again. Wossman has a nice blend of veterans like Albert Shell and Pat Williams intermixed with young studs like freshman Antron Mason II (who already has an offer from ULM) and sophomores Krystian Lewis, Jordan Comanche and Cordell Payne.
The Wildcats are 11-3 on the season, and will look to fend off Richwood and Carroll for district crown again. Both schools are rebuilding after last season.
Sterlington is yet again scrappy, but it’s unclear if any of those three teams possess the firepower to challenge for Wossman’s District 2-3A throne.
District 2-1A
OCS and St. Frederick were two of the final four teams standing on the gridiron in Division IV, so the jury is still out on how good either team will be this year when they’re at full strength.
