Is there a clear cut favorite in this West Monroe football coaching search?
Everywhere I go — ballpark to ballpark — I get asked the same question: Who’s going to be the new West Monroe head coach. I answer honestly. “I truly don’t know at this point.”
West Monroe’s coaching search has provided constant twists and turns that have kept fans thoroughly entertained throughout. But it’s also made it impossible to predict who the next head coach will be.
But the process ends this week, and if all goes according to plan, the Rebels will have their 14th head coach (third head coach since 1989) by Friday.
So who will emerge as the lead man? I’ll tell you — my opinion has shifted throughout the process. Early on, I would have made defensive coordinator Tony Osborne the favorite. And he still might be. With his 20 years given to the school, accompanying his previous experience as a coordinator and head coach in the high school ranks in Texas, I assumed Osborne to be the front runner. But then Dan Lane was hired as principal, and I pondered, like everyone else, if that could shift the proverbial odds a bit. That thought vanished rather quickly the more I talked to people in the know. The more conversations I had with different sources the more I believed it was a truly wide-open process with big names like Zachary’s David Brewerton entering the fray. K104 Scoreboard’s Gene Ponti reported over the weekend that Brewerton withdrew his name from the search, citing personal reasons.
But his interest only highlighted the wide range of candidates and legitimate resumes that were on the table. Osborne, with his inside track, certainly qualifies as one of them, and he impressed the advisory committee with his interview.
But other locals have knocked their interviews out of the park too. Fellow West Monroe assistant Jeremy Many demanded serious consideration with his interview, according to my sources, while Sterlington offensive coordinator Bobby Breen tugged on the heartstrings with his vision of blending old and new and Neville defensive coordinator Mike Collins dusted off his lengthy resume and unveiled a plan that impressed.
As of this writing there’s only been six interviews so far. Chip Bilderback, the husband of new ULM girls basketball coach Missy Bilderback, only improved the quality of West Monroe’s candidates, as one source raved about the way Bilderback carried himself.
All of this is to say — don’t believe everything you hear from your neighbor.
There were some who thought Lane extended the application deadline just to give Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin the opportunity to apply and run away with the job, but I truly don’t believe that’s the case.
Of course, it didn’t help things when that Garvin rumor hit the streets last week. Social media ran wild with speculation that Garvin was the new head coach after the advisory committee literally just finished the first two interviews of several candidates. The process was barely underway when some false reporting hit social media and message boards.
What’s funny is I received that rumor about Garvin not too long after my sources revealed that both Natchitoches Central’s Jess Curtis and Brewerton had applied. Curtis went through with the interview process, while Brewerton reportedly pulled out as previously cited.
Curtis has to be considered a favorite for his list of accomplishments. He’s won two state championships in the last three seasons with Many, and he has three state championships overall. With a 142-32 record in the last 13 seasons as the head coach of Many, of course Curtis has the list of accolades to make him a serious contender.
But I keep circling back to Garvin, and where he fits into all of this. Whether you want him to be the head coach or desperately want someone else to get the gig, his name has been brought up more times than any other coach in my conversations about this job. People want to know where he fits and should he be considered the favorite to land this job.
Is his resume as deep as someone like Curtis and others? Surely not, but he beat West Monroe two years ago and led Ouachita to its first quarterfinal berth in 10 years. That got some folks attention around town. But I wouldn't make him the odds on favorite, and I don't believe he would either. In reality, this uncontrollable narrative about him getting the job last week probably did more harm than good.
I’ll let you in on a conversation I recently had with Garvin. He shared his disappointment in the rumors of him getting the job, not because it let some big conspiracy out of the bag. Ouachita’s headman was turned off because of how inaccurate the “report” was. And in actuality it makes Garvin and Lane's jobs more difficult. Now there's outside pressure for Lane to go in another direction, and there's more pressure on Garvin to turn heads in his interview.
Shortly after Garvin applied for the job, he told his entire team what he was doing and why he was doing it. So no, this wasn’t some grand underground scheme conducted by Lane and Garvin from the start. Garvin will have to earn this one if he gets it. That I’m confident in.
But that’s about all I’m confident in at the moment. There are still plenty more interviews to go on this Monday morning, and the six that have already been conducted have given the committee more than enough to chew on. So stay patient. Answers are on the way, but nobody has the final one just yet.
