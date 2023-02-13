Some say they can’t remember what they had for breakfast. I can relate. Life moves at breakneck speed sometimes, but that isn’t an excuse to forget about everything we’ve learned watching sports over the years.
This year’s Super Bowl, along with the conference championships, taught us some lessons that quite frankly we should have already learned by now. So for those of you who are… let’s call it memory challenged, here’s what lessons we’ve learned this NFL postseason.
1. NFL is king
Yeah, no duh.
The NFL has flexed on television ratings like no other sport in the states could possibly fathom.
Without Tom Brady, the Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers and other mega draws in the NFL, two future (and current) stars dueled in a quarterback battle that was reminiscent to Brady and Peyton Manning in the AFC Championship Game. And the nation was watching. CBS drew 53.1M viewers for the AFC Championship Game, making it the most watched televised event since last year’s Super Bowl.
This comes one week after the Cowboys vs. 49ers was watched by 45.7M viewers.
When we say it’s the NFL and everyone else, this is what we’re talking about.
Last year’s Super Bowl earned an average of 112.3M viewers across all platforms. Expect this year’s to be even better given the equally matched teams.
2. Don’t tug on Superman’s cape
Want to know what my biggest pet peeve in sports is? People who have absolutely no impact on the outcome of a game running their mouths. Enter Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval, who posted a video on social media that provided all the bulletin board material Kansas City desired. He even went as far to say that Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes’ father.
Nice job, Pureval. You poked the bear, and Mahomes roared against the Chiefs despite playing with one bad wheel and three top receivers exiting the game with an injury.
You’re right, Travis Kelce. That guy is a jabroni.
And for those who questioned whether or not Mahomes could get it done against an Eagles team that has a better roster on paper, well, we shouldn’t be doubting that anymore. Mahomes made play after play in a second half of a Super Bowl that saw Kansas City score on every single possession.
Mahomes isn’t the G.O.A.T. yet, but he’s certainly pulling up a seat to the table.
3. Conspiracy theories aren’t going anywhere
Scriptwriters were a nice addition to the social media conversations this playoff season.
Jokes were had the entire postseason about the ridiculous nature of fixing NFL games and careers. My favorite from this past weekend involved Game of Thrones show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss being in charge of that Super Bowl ending, as we were entertained all the way up until anticlimactic finish.
On “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” we were getting texts about the NFL being far too reminiscent to the WWE with its written endings, and the controversial holding call that allowed the Chiefs to sit on the ball and kick a game-winning field goal certainly fueled the cynics.
Rather than pulling out my tinfoil hat and screaming at the clouds, I’ll just say the NFL’s officiating left much to be desired this postseason.
Perhaps the aliens will wipe our memory so we can learn these repetitive themes again next year.
