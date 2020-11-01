Louisiana Tech saved Halloween.
Like a stomach-churning scene from the “Saw” movie franchise, LSU suffered a 37-point loss to Auburn, which went down as the Tigers’ worst loss to an unranked team since 1936.
Meanwhile, a disturbing, yet familiar, visual took place at Malone Stadium, where ULM suffered a 31-13 loss to Appalachian State. Like Sidney Prescott in the “Scream” franchise, the Warhawks found themselves running from a similar problem.
By the way, ULM has trailed against opponents for more than 400 minutes this season. If you’re curious, the Warhawks haven’t led at any point of any game this season.
Both LSU and ULM’s losses took place during that afternoon window Saturday, and while LSU and ULM took it on the chin, Louisiana Tech was in the midst of a Halloween encounter that featured all the thrills and scares.
Sure, there were moments where it looked like Michael Myers haunting Laurie Strode, as UAB led 31-17 heading into the fourth quarter. But just like Laurie fought back against the monster, the Bulldogs found something with Aaron Allen.
It’s only fitting Louisiana Tech’s young quarterback, who has split time with Luke Anthony all season, led his team out of a night of terrors on the spookiest day of the year. Allen was poised and unshaken in a spot many quarterbacks would have been swallowed up in. That wasn’t Allen. Not on this Halloween.
He continued to look Adrian Hardy’s way and found him on a 24-yard pass with 10 seconds left to tie the game. That was Allen’s second fourth-quarter touchdown pass of the night.
Then the overtime period began, and to actually explain what transpired, well, it would probably read more like a Christopher Nolan movie, rather than your typical horror script.
The twists and turns rivaled the dramatic conclusion of the old classic, “Psycho,” as it was revealed a missed field goal by Jacob Barnes in the second overtime was not the ending after all. A roughing the kicker call gave Louisiana Tech new life and allowed Barnes to redeem himself with a 35-yard game winner to end Halloween on a bright note.
Now the Bulldogs are 4-3 on the season with a 3-2 conference record and have given themselves at the very least an opportunity to still represent the western division in the Conference-USA title game.
UAB fans feel something supernatural prevented them from winning. OK, let's face it — they believe the calls in this game led to a supernatural result. Regardless, Louisiana Tech fans have had their fair shares of bad calls against UAB through the years. Heck, there's a reason some fans refer to the conference as Conference-UAB.
For Louisiana football fans, Saturday was a house of horrors for the majority of the day.
Louisiana Tech made sure it didn’t end that way for its fans in Ruston. And the fact Louisiana Tech won and UAB fans had something to complain about simultaneously, well, it made Saturday's "treat" even sweeter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.