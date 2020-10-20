LSU fans could do a lot worse than Myles Brennan. And with a lingering injury putting his status in question for South Carolina and the games that follow, LSU fans might realize this the hard way.
After his first performance — a 345-yard, three-touchdown (two interceptions) outing against Mississippi State, mind you — Tiger fans were quick to point at Brennan and say he wasn’t the guy. Even some on social media were calling for true freshman Max Johnson to replace him. Yeah, another reason you shouldn’t take opinions on social media too seriously…
But a general consensus from the fanbase was Brennan is going to be a huge drop-off from Joe Burrow. And that’s not necessarily untrue.
Having said that, you must ask yourself one question. What kind of a chance did you give LSU to beat Florida without Brennan? Don’t you feel a little bit better about those chances with Brennan slinging the ball around the field?
If you don’t, maybe you just haven’t been watching closely enough.
Brennan’s growing in confidence by the week, as he’s gotten the ball out of his hands much quicker than he did against the Bulldogs in Week 1.
He’s also avoided those “happy feet” tendencies against Vanderbilt and Missouri, and is coming off of a gutsy performance where he took a huge blow early in the game and kept LSU’s chances of winning alive by matching scores with Mizzou. That’s what you see on the screen. As for the stat sheet, well, Brennan led all quarterbacks in the country with the highest grade on throws of 20 yards or more in Week 6. LSU digital media reporter Cody Worsham took us deeper into the numbers with these stats under pressure for the 2020 season: 20-of-37 for 338 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also had an adjusted 76-percent completion rate, and again, this is just for throws under duress.
The other statistics are impressive too. Before LSU’s game was postponed against Florida, Brennan was second in the conference in both yards and touchdowns. Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello led the league in passing yards, but Brennan had a much better pass efficiency rating (154.8) than Costello (123.5). That rate, by the way, was good for fifth best in the SEC.
Brennan’s completion percentage is relatively low at 60.3 percent (13th), but he’s also averaged 43.7 pass attempts per game. That’s second to only Costello (58), who should ultimately lead the country with Mississippi State’s air raid. Brennan averages eight more pass attempts per game than Auburn’s Bo Nix, who has the third most attempts with 35.5. In other words, LSU has hitched its offensive wagon to Brennan and asked him to go out and win the game while the defense is giving up 32 points per game and the offense is averaging less than 97 rushing yards per contest…
Sure, at times this year, the sky looked like it was falling with LSU’s defensive problems, lack of rush attack and third-down woes. But the Tigers found their quarterback. And before anyone starts to pick apart the numbers in comparing the teams LSU has played to others, please remember that teams like Florida and Alabama are giving up a lot of points this season too.
Brennan gave LSU a shot at knocking off Florida last Saturday. Without him, chances of LSU beating Florida decreased dramatically. What are LSU's chances of beating South Carolina should he not be available?
