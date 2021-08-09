You ever have a secret that eats at you from the inside?
You've been there. Someone close to you entrusts you with some confidential information, and it’s up to you to be a good friend and keep your lid shut. That’s sort of how I feel right now, even though I have no secret. It feels like I know something that others aren’t picking up on, and it’s currently gnawing on my insides. OK, I'll spare you the gross visuals...
Let's get right to the point. Why can’t people see how good LSU is going to be this year? And trust me, I’m not talking about the haters. They will view the Tigers through a negative lens no matter what, but I’ve had conversations with hardcore fans who have flat out told me they don't have any faith in LSU turning it around.
Go beyond that, and you have analysts like The Action Network’s Collin Wilson share a near mind-blowing SEC power ranking with Oklahoma and Texas hypothetically joining the SEC in 2021. Any idea were LSU landed on his list? Well, he had LSU at No. 10 behind No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Arkansas. The Tigers beat all three of those teams last year and return 19 starters this season… I see why Ed Orgeron makes fun of preseason rankings so much now.
I’m not saying LSU is going to win the national championship this season, win the SEC or even pull off beating Alabama again. But I firmly believe this team is capable of a 10-win season, and I’m happy to share why.
For starters, look in the trenches. The offensive line is good, but it could have been better. After former Ferriday star Dare Rosenthal transferred to Kentucky, LSU’s offensive line returns four of five starters. Cam Wire is certainly a suitable replacement for Rosenthal, as he has played in 15 games during his LSU career. He’s a versatile offensive lineman that can play guard or tackle, which made him the perfect sixth man off the bench. Now the Tigers are relying on freshman Garrett Dellinger to fill that role. As long as the offensive line can avoid injury, the Tigers should be solid up there.
As for the defensive line, this is where the hype builds. Yes, LSU’s defense was historically bad last season. But one thing the defense did was create havoc up front. The Tigers were tied for first in the conference in turnovers forced (22), second in in tackles for loss (6.3), second in fumbles forced per game (1.1) and fifth among conference members in sacks per game (2.4). LSU returns Ali Gaye (2020’s leader in tackles for loss with 9.5), Andre Anthony (leader in sacks with 5.5), BJ Ojulari (second most sacks with four) and Jaquelin Roy, who had 2.5 tackles for loss in the final two games of the season last year. This unit is eight deep without adding one of the top recruits in the country. Joseph Evans, Jacobian Guillory, Neil Farrell and Glen Logan return alongside those other four, while 5-star prospect Maason Smith was all the rage in the spring and fellow freshman Bryce Langston is the talk of the summer.
Orgeron recently stated Langston and Smith might be the two best linemen he’s signed in one class. If they live up to the hype, LSU is 10 deep with proven performers. Now you see why I've been calling this Orgeron's deepest defensive line for months.
So that answers the first, and I think most important, question heading into every season — Can this team control the line of scrimmage? I believe it will.
What about the quarterback position? Is that a strength or a weakness? Even with Myles Brennan's recent injury, I believe it to be a strength, though it's much thinner than you'd like it to be.
Brennan’s advanced numbers made him a Top 10 preseason quarterback according to Pro Football Focus’ analytics, but Max Johnson showcased the versatility and intangibles necessary to operate a fully functional RPO offense in 2021. He’s also the only quarterback on the roster that went 2-0 as a starter last season. Is it a strength? Yes. Is it more fragile than it was a month ago? Absolutely.
LSU should be four deep at running back, Kayshon Boutte is a star in the making on the perimeter, and Clemson transfer Mike Jones and Georgia transfer Major Burns are two key additions to a unit that struggled at linebacker and at safety last season. Jones received first-round grades from PFF, and Orgeron said Burns has the best chance to start at safety alongside Jay Ward, who has garnered some All-SEC expectations inside the athletic building this offseason.
Last but not least, how’s the schedule line up? Even with great teams, we’ve seen the war of attrition catch up to excellent clubs in the past. Is the 2021 schedule another minefield for this team to maneuver through?
Well, after I did a deep dive into LSU’s full depth chart, I’ve been telling anyone who will listen that this team can easily go 7-0 to start the season. The schedule just lines up that way with an improving UCLA team in the season opener followed by McNeese, Central Michigan, Mississippi State (won just two more regular season games after beating LSU last year), Auburn (new coach), Kentucky (middle of the pack SEC East team) and Florida (lost Kyle Trask, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts from a season ago).
If LSU is 7-1 through eight weeks — I believe LSU and other teams in the SEC will have their hands full with Ole Miss' offense this season — the Tigers would enter a matchup against Alabama with a lot of optimism and hope.
Arkansas and ULM follow the Alabama matchup, which then leads to a huge matchup against Texas A&M that is also winnable for the Tigers.
Call me crazy but power ranking this LSU team as the eighth best team in the SEC (or worse if you include teams like Texas and Oklahoma) just seems devoid of logic considering 79% of last year’s production returns for the 2021 season. Ole Miss is the only SEC team that returns more than LSU in that category, and the Tigers were able to win a shootout with the Rebels last year with a true freshman quarterback that helped Boutte break an SEC record for receiving yards.
Study the depth charts. Study the schedules. Maybe more folks will come around to a bounce-back year for the Tigers.
