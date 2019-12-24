Don’t get stuck in the weeds breaking down LSU and Oklahoma this weekend. The Tigers will beat the Sooners because LSU’s defense is better suited to stop Oklahoma’s offense in comparison to Oklahoma’s defense trying to slow down LSU’s offense.
How’s that for oversimplification?
We can all go home, right? Let’s not even play the game. Obviously anything can happen, and we’ve seen much bigger upsets occur in bowl settings in the past.
But as we inch closer to game time, certain analysts will try to sell the Oklahoma upset based off of the pats on the back LSU has been getting. While the Tigers have been racking up honors, the Sooners have been quietly preparing for an upset that would shake the college football world to its core. And they have the capability.
Don’t dismiss this Oklahoma offense that has averaged more than 43 points per game and 550 yards per contest. The Sooners, of course, are led by Jalen Hurts, who is quite familiar with the Tigers. Hurts led Alabama to wins against LSU in 2016 and 2017, but he didn’t exactly torch the Tigers in the process. When LSU played against a Hurts-led Alabama team, Hurts completed 21-of-43 passes (less than 50 percent) in two contests.
Hurts has improved his efficiency in his final season of college football, though. After Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff with Heisman campaigns, Hurts has maintained Oklahoma’s high pass efficiency rating with a 195.8.
While Oklahoma has averaged more than 300 yards per game through the air, it’s the ground game that poses the biggest threat to LSU Saturday. After Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State earlier this year, the Sooners have averaged 50 rushes per game. Look for Oklahoma to implement a similar game plan to try and keep the ball away from Burrow and LSU’s offense that’s averaged 47.8 points per contest.
If you’re looking for a weakness with Oklahoma’s offense it’s the amount of turnovers the Sooners have amassed this season. Oklahoma is a mind-boggling minus-seven in turnover margin this season. In comparison, LSU is plus-eight. While Hurts has had a terrific season running and throwing the football, he’s lost six fumbles this season, so you better believe LSU defenders will be ripping at the ball when he tucks it and runs it.
But what about that Oklahoma defense? Even the best defensive units in college football are going to have trouble containing Joe Burrow and this offense. Just ask Georgia. But with Oklahoma entering this game without pass rusher Ronnie Perkins, who leads the Sooners with six sacks, and defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell, who is Oklahoma’s second-leading tackler this season, it feels like the Sooners are bringing a knife to a gunfight.
Because of that, Saturday afternoon should be a long one for this Sooner defense. Oklahoma will score points, but asking this Sooner offense to match pace with LSU’s offense given the circumstance of Oklahoma’s defense will prove to be an insurmountable task.
