No doubt about it — LSU’s 38-23 loss to Texas A&M was the most disappointing Tiger loss since LSU’s 44-34 loss to Mississippi State in the 2020 season opener.
Like that loss to Bulldogs, nobody saw this coming.
Every trend was misleading. The Tigers were favored by 10 points against a Texas A&M team that beat one of the worst teams in college football UMass, 20-3, the week prior.
Texas A&M has started three different quarterbacks this year, and the results were practically the same regardless. Heck, the most points scored by the Aggies against an FBS opponent in 2022 was 28 points heading into last Saturday’s contest. Dive deeper into the numbers and Texas A&M had the second fewest red zone trips in the SEC and was the worst third down team in the conference (32.6%).
At halftime, Texas A&M had already made three red zone trips and was seven-for-eight on third down conversions. The Aggies were leading, 17-10, at halftime, but it felt like Texas A&M had taken LSU to the woodshed with its physical play.
Still, out of halftime, LSU took control of the game after forcing a three-and-out and tying the contest, 17-17, on its first offensive drive of the half. But then the strip fumble happened. And LSU never recovered. A scoop-and-score gave Texas A&M the lead and belief it could take down the No. 5 team in the country.
Just like that — Brian Kelly’s pregame analysis came to fruition. Texas A&M has been a young team with an absurd amount of talent all season long, but inconsistent tendencies accompany youth. Until it all clicks. And it came together against LSU. For that, you give the Aggies credit, but the Tigers also played poorly.
Devon Achane took advantage of poor tackling and rushed for 215 yards against the Tigers, Kyren Lacey killed two separate drives with wide-open drops on third-and-short and Jayden Daniels had the costly fumble that tipped the scales. It was arguably LSU’s worst performance of the season. And that was easily the toughest part for fans to sit with. Had this happened a month ago, and LSU finished the season 9-3 with a trip to Atlanta secured, Tiger fans would still be thrilled with the progress of the program.
But the loss revealed — or reminded us, rather — of the position LSU was actually in the whole time. This team is still building. Because of circumstance and a thrilling November, the Tigers were thrust into an actual college football playoff conversation with a real possibility to sneak in with two losses.
And that was celebrated, as it should have been.
LSU dropped the ball, though. No denying that.
But let’s keep things in perspective: LSU was always playing with house money. If the Tigers didn’t lose last week, they would have likely lost this week against Georgia. The College Football Playoff was fun to talk about because LSU had no business being in this position. Not in year one under Kelly. Not with only 39 scholarship players in a bowl game less than a year ago.
Keep in mind — LSU lost its best defensive player in Maason Smith in the very first game of the year, has started (really talented) true freshmen at offensive tackle and played this game without the key cog in a revamped secondary (Jarrick Bernard-Converse was inactive).
It doesn’t excuse losing to a bad Texas A&M team. Kelly will have to wear that one. But don’t be surprised if he rallies the troops and makes things competitive against Georgia in the aftermath.
Kelly mentioned in his postgame press conference that this was not a step back. It was a bump in the road, and the Tigers can learn from it.
The good thing for him is he has a chance to prove that immediately. The SEC title isn’t as prestigious as a national championship, but it’s pretty darn close. If Kelly can rally his troops to win another game it’s not supposed to for the fourth time this year — LSU was the underdog at kickoff against Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State — LSU’s ascent will continue into a New Year’s Six Bowl. And the college football world is back on notice.
But if the Tigers get embarrassed by Georgia one week after A&M shocked the college football world, even Kelly might consider that a step back in the program’s development.
