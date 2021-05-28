Paul Mainieri’s exit from coaching LSU baseball is everything it needed to be.
After he met with his players to give the official word, and the news spread through reports that broke earlier Friday morning, LSU put out a classy release about Mainieri retiring at the conclusion of this season. And in it, LSU got to list off all the gaudy accomplishments of Mainieri’s brilliant career.
The list was long:
— Most wins among active coaches (1,501)
— One of five coaches ever to win 1,500 games and also win a national championship
— 2009 College World Series Title with LSU
— Second-highest win percentage at LSU (.693)
— Third-highest winning percentage in SEC history
— Earned a Top 8 National Seed for six consecutive seasons. LSU is one of only two schools to accomplish that feat (Stanford).
Honestly, there are a lot more accomplishments I could run through, but you get the gist. Mainieri’s had a remarkable career and deserves to go out like a king.
The harsh truth is — like in 2015 when LSU wanted to pull the trigger initially on Les Miles firing — it was time. But instead of mucking it up like Joe Alleva and administrators did back then, LSU rolled out the red carpet for Mainieri and gave this college baseball legend the exit he deserves.
The writing had been on the wall. It’s been rumored for quite some time that Mainieri would retire from neck issues. Those whispers checked the boxes considering Mainieri has had multiple neck surgeries. And LSU’s latest baseball coach acknowledged his struggles at his retirement press conference, where he stated he’s had stiff neck pain for nearly three years, which impacted the way he coached.
And though some critics might not buy the injury narrative, I would like to point out something I noticed a few weeks back. At 63 years old, I watched Mainieri trot out of the bullpen to check on Gavin Dugas after Dugas collided with Drew Bianco in the outfield against Texas A&M, and he certainly labored his way out there. It was so noticeable that my wife even commented on it at the time, somewhat surprised it took him so long to get all the way to the outfield. That sequence makes a lot more sense today.
Then you have the heartbreaking scene of Mainieri’s official press conference, where tears flowed down his face as he said, “I just don’t think I’ve been carrying my weight.”
Absolutely no one should bash Mainieri after his long list of accomplishments at LSU. We can simultaneously acknowledge that as successful as Mainieri was, LSU’s been on a slow, steady decline the previous few seasons. The Tigers are 45-45 in SEC play since 2018. That’s mediocrity, and you know as well as I do that doesn’t fly in Baton Rouge after the standard Skip Bertman set.
With Maineiri’s retirement, it’s only natural fans will start to ponder which big-name coach the Tigers go after. But Mainieri replacement talk should be reserved for another. For now, let’s just appreciate the Hall of Fame career of Mainieri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.