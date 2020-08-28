I hear you.
I hear all of you actually. And that's the point.
I hear my African American friends voice their frustrations and understand their backing of NBA players choosing to suspend the NBA playoffs last week.
I also hear those of you who have had enough of politics in sports and have chosen to boycott the NBA and other leagues that have used its platform to vocalize support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
And I want everyone to understand this now intertwining of politics and sports isn’t going anywhere, and that’s going to be a turn-off (the television) moment for some. Because when the NBA postponed postseason games for a couple of days last week, the league’s players ultimately sent a message. That message was this cause means more than their pocketbook.
Because it didn’t matter what was decided in the days that followed, whether they returned to games on the weekend like they did, or if it would have been a week later or canceled altogether, the message was sent to the sports world: Keep ignoring the players’ movement and they will take your games away.
That threat didn’t exactly go over well for those who were on the fence about watching to begin with. It also felt like an empty one with returning to the court just two days later, if I’m being honest.
The damage, at least for many Republicans, was done, though. And this isn’t just an opinion formed by the many text messages I’ve gotten over the last few weeks that ask me why I continue to talk about the NBA. “We aren’t watching,” has been a common response, mind you. And the ratings back up what many folks have suggested. After all, the NBA playoff ratings are down 20 percent compared to last year.
I suppose my angle has always been about the actual play on the court, and that will continue to be my main focus. But once you make the threat of taking games away entirely, you almost have to follow through with that threat. Otherwise, what was the point? What was the long-lasting impact? It becomes a 24-hour news story that goes away the second you step back onto that court.
Yes, it’s true — the players have gotten the attention of America for a day or two, but now you’ve further given ammunition to those who want to hate the NBA. They’re out on the NBA, and that’s their prerogative.
And I hate to break it to football enthusiasts, but this has, is and will continue to cross into all sports. Notre Dame recently released BLM shirts and the New Orleans Saints wore “Jacob Blake” on the front of their helmets at last Thursday’s practice. Politics in sports is the new norm, and that’s going to rub a lot of people the wrong way.
I’m not suggesting you’re wrong for throwing your hands in the air and choosing to boycott sports moving forward. But I would like to recommend something…
One of my biggest problems with everyone of all ages in this country is our inability to converse without our emotions getting the best of us. For some reason, and maybe it’s the social media impact, people have to agree with us on everything or we devalue their opinion. What kind of sense does that make?
Not everyone is going to share the same thoughts, and if someone close to you does, you might want to check and see if you’ve got a “Yes man” on your hands.
For me, because I’m a sports fanatic, I don’t put a lot of emphasis on athletes’ views and beliefs. Because they come from all different walks of life, I’m sure they see the world differently. Just like I don’t expect an actor to be able to identify with a person like myself. We might as well live on totally different planets. But I still watch movies. I still watch sports. And that will never end.
It’s true — the NBA is hurting itself by taking this stand. Many of you will see to it, as well, with your own boycotts. That’s your right.
But perhaps to them, this means more than money. Even if you disagree with the ideology of this movement, you’ve got to at least commend them for putting their money where their mouth is.
We've heard their grievance. And through social media, they've hear a lot of yours. Is it possible to come to all come back together and enjoy one of the world's most popular sports again? Time will tell.
