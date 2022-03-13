The dark cloud is gone.
The storm is here, and it’s as sudden as snow falling in March.
Of course, you know good and well the flurry I’m referring to is Will Wade’s firing as LSU men’s basketball coach, and the storm that follows will more than certainly be devastating penalties handed out to LSU’s athletic department.
Judgment day is here.
Five Level 1 violations were cited against Wade, and three more connected to the football program, which includes a failure to exercise institutional control. That last part is likely the biggest reason why the school moved swiftly and fired Wade one day after LSU concluded SEC tournament play.
There were 11 allegations in total levied against LSU’s athletic program.
The ramifications will be severe. The Athletic’s Brody Miller reported his sources believe it could be “anywhere from a three-year postseason ban to a severe reduction of scholarships, at least.”
LSU firing Wade on Saturday felt inevitable and surprising at the same time. It became a running joke that Wade was caught on an FBI wiretap in 2017 — heck, media members openly called Will Wade an “American Gangster” for years — and lived to talk about it.
For years it felt like watching the NCAA’s version of “will they or won’t they?” The difference here was the finale wouldn’t bring about any romantic resolution. A more appropriate comparison might be driving 60 mph in pitch black, laughing hysterically at your improbable survival before the wall suddenly surfaced.
We can make all the jokes we want, but it’s no laughing matter for LSU’s athletic department, especially if postseason bans emerge.
The change is welcomed. LSU needs a fresh slate. It’s fun carrying the “LSU vs. The World” mentality and all, but being the villain on a nightly basis inside the SEC is rather exhausting.
The players wear it sometimes, and that’s where my sympathy lies in the moment. The Tigers should be celebrating a March Madness berth and looking to make a memorable run in the tournament with one of the best defenses in the country. Instead, they’ll attempt that feat during the storm without their general.
Fans are quick to cry out, “Why are they picking on us?” But after a certain point, you have to ask yourself why is your head coach picking up a technical foul with 20 seconds remaining in the first half of a tight ballgame? That resulted in a five-point swing and Arkansas lead in the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney, by the way.
It’s actions like those that help you understand why Arkansas fans, among others, were celebrating Wade’s demise.
LSU and Wade were playing with fire for years. College athletics can be a dirty business, and the FBI wiretaps connected to middleman Christian Dawkins peeled back the curtain on how easy it is to get money to desirable prospects. And even if it is common practice behind closed doors, Wade got caught. He left his door open, and the other shoe was bound to drop. And this one wasn’t the fun kind in Gainesville.
I couldn’t help but think of my old football coach after this story broke.
Playing under legendary high school football coach Dee Faircloth back in the day at Vidalia High School, I often recall sayings of his that we dreaded to hear on the practice field. When a sin was committed on the field or in the classroom, Faircloth wasn’t worried about the level of involvement, or really if fairness took part in the punishment. He was issuing his brand of justice regardless. Gassers and bear crawls followed for anyone near the crime, even if Coach didn’t see the act or have definitive proof of who exactly was involved. And if you were among the group charged, well, you were just out of luck. They pled their innocence while crawling up and down the football field with the guilty party.
Faircloth always had an answer for those cries of injustice. “One way or another, I always get my man.”
The NCAA, which had far more evidence on Wade than Faircloth ever had on us back in the day, finally got theirs… And the LSU basketball program might go down with him.
