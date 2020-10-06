It took us one week to realize this high school football season was going to be unpredictable. When West Ouachita scheduled Bastrop on one day’s notice and West Monroe suffered a home opener loss to a dangerous 4A Carencro team, it reaffirmed presumptions that this season was going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
That was good enough to turn heads in Week 1, and Week 2 has three matchups that absolutely deserve your attention.
1. Neville/Ruston hype builds
Fever pitch.
That’s the hype surrounding this contest between Neville and Ruston Friday night.
There are plenty of ways to sell this matchup, but just look at the rushing yards both squads produced in Week 1 against quality opponents. Against an Airline team that won 10 games last season, Ruston rushed for 397 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Neville racked up 343 yards on the ground against Leesville.
The Bearcats saw Ke’Travion “Bull” Hargrove (Top 10 running back in 2021 class) go down with a knee injury, and it remained unclear over the weekend just how severe his injury was. With or without Hargrove, the Bearcats will present problems with Deontre Griffin and that Bearcat offensive line.
Which North Louisiana power will impose its will against the other?
2. Not your Daddy’s West Monroe/Evangel matchup
In 1999, West Monroe and Evangel met in one of the most heavily anticipated high school championship games this state had ever seen.
The game loomed so large outlets such as Yahoo! Sports and Fox Sports were in attendance, as fans packed the first two levels of the Superdome and trickled into the third level.
An estimated 40,000-plus fans watched Evangel, the No. 1 team in the country, test its revolutionary offense against a West Monroe team that dominated the ‘90s.
In the end, Evangel won a hard-fought battle against the Rebels, 20-14, to win its first 5A title.
And Evangel plagued the Rebels through the 2000s, as the two met in championship clashes over the years. Heck, Rebel fans will never forget the 2004 encounter when Evangel stopped West Monroe’s 2-point try in the Superdome to beat the Rebels, 21-20.
When these two teams met, the stakes always seemed to be at an all-time high, but in 2020, West Monroe and Evangel will meet with 0-1 records. The Rebels were stunned at home by a veteran Carencro squad, while Evangel fell to General Trass in the opening week.
The matchups in the past were about legacy and championships. This matchup means something different. For both schools, this matchup is about getting back on track.
3. Saturday Afternoon Lights?
The plan heading into the weekend is Ouachita will host Union Parish at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Lions had most of their defense quarantine last week after scrimmaging Franklin Parish and learning a Patriot offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19. That cancelled Ouachita’s season opener against Neville and forced what was supposed to be a Thursday night contest against the Farmers to be pushed back to Saturday.
The disadvantage for the Lions here revolves around Union actually getting a game under its belt. The Farmers boast another state championship contender this season and are coming off of a 62-12 victory against Rayville in Week 1.
Though the Farmers are a Class 3A team on paper, Union has a physical style that’s going to test the talented 5A Lions. Heck, Ouachita escaped with a 21-14 victory last year in Farmerville.
Expect another tight one this weekend.
