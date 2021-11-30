We billed last week as the best of the football season, and it didn’t disappoint with three incredible overtime games.
Of course, there were some casualties along the way. West Monroe, Ouachita and St. Frederick all saw their seasons come to an end, but we still have three parish teams vying for state titles.
Ouachita Christian has already punched its ticket for the state championship game, and the Eagles will battle Southern Lab in Lafayette on Dec. 11. OCS officials sought input of what it would take to have the game take place in the Superdome, but the chances of that happening are unlikely at this point. We’ll have more on that in the coming days.
So that means we’ve got two huge semifinal games in our own backyard to dive into, so without further ado, let’s take the plunge.
No. 2 Neville vs. No. 3 Warren Easton
It’s hard to mention Neville and Warren Easton in a meaningful postseason game without recalling that 28-27 Neville Tiger victory that served as the school’s 11th state title win back in 2014.
You have to remember the Tigers fell behind 13 points before scoring 28 straight to win the state championship. I talked with Neville principal Mickey McCarty about that game the other day, and he reminisced about the performance KaVontae Turpin had. He produced 173 total yards and multiple touchdowns in his final performance as a Tiger. And watching him cut on that turf was worth the price of admission alone.
Will A.J. Allen give Tiger fans another memorable performance this Friday night? Allen is coming off of an outing where he averaged 16.6 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns, while quarterback Brett Batteford completed all five passes for 70 yards and added 153 yards on the ground while accounting for three total scores. Neville’s dominant offensive line will have its hands full with a talented, big defensive line from Easton. Whichever team dictates the battle at the line of scrimmage is likely moving on to play for a state championship.
By the way, Allen has rushed for 2,062 yards and 30 touchdowns this season for the Tigers, but he won’t be the only electric running back on the field Friday night.
Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill singled out Easton running back Jay Gordon as a player to watch. Gordon and Fred Robertson each gained over 100 yards and had multiple rushing touchdowns in Easton’s 63-7 victory against Bell Chase in the quarterfinals.
This is as close to a coin flip game as it gets in the semifinals. Easton was a play or two away from knocking off Edna Karr earlier this season. You know the Eagles would love to get a rematch with the Cougars in the Superdome. And they’re good enough to earn that trip. Thankfully for Neville, though, Easton will have to beat the Tigers in what’s sure to be a rocking Bill Ruple Stadium Friday night.
No. 1 Sterlington vs. No. 5 Church Point
The entire town of Sterlington might as well had been in that postgame huddle to listen to Lee Doty address the players following that thrilling overtime victory against Madison Prep.
Doty’s message to the crowd? “I ain’t ready for this to end.”
And they aren’t either. Sterlington might have gotten over its toughest obstacle to win a Class 3A State Championship with that 40-34 overtime victory against reigning champs Madison Prep, but Church Point is sure to give the Panthers another fight.
Church Point has given up a total of 28 points in 11 games this season. (They beat Port Barre and Ville Platte by forfeits but that would have likely won those by shutouts as well as neither one of those teams scored a victory this season)
Doty pointed out on KMLB’s “The Locker Room” show Saturday that Church Point likes to run a Wing-T offense, which has given Sterlington fits in the past.
“It’s going to be a long weekend trying get ready for these guys,” Doty said. “They’re a team that was in the semis last year and got beat by Madison Prep by one score. So they’re hungry.”
The Panthers are expecting another tough game at home this Friday night, but Sterlington showed against Madison Prep that it can not only blow teams out of the water, but it can also grind away a hard-fought victory.
