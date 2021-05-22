Flag planted.
Louisiana high school baseball fans can’t talk about elite baseball at the prep level without mentioning Ouachita Parish. Nope, not after what our area teams did down in Sulphur. In case you were sleeping under a rock and didn’t hear… The parish claimed one-fourth of the state championship trophies at the state championships.
May 14th began with dynasty talk and ended much the same. After Claiborne Christian won its sixth state championship in school history, questions were posed to Crusaders head coach Chad Olinde about the Crusaders success in Division V. And while Olinde was quick to deflect such questions, it’s time we talked about Claiborne Christian’s six state championships, which trails only Neville (7) and Ouachita Christian (9) among Northeast Louisiana clubs. And to think, the Crusaders were the underdog in that 8-3 championship victory. We should’ve known better than that...
Speaking of OCS, I can’t tell you how many conversations were the same with head coach John Parker this year. It usually centered around pitching, as the Eagles hitting didn’t pack the same punch as we’ve come accustomed to with his squads. Well, that and because the Eagles arms have been so good all season long. That’s why OCS’ 11 hits and 10 runs were a bit of a pleasant surprise for the Eagles in the Division IV State Championship Game.
But I believe Parker said it best. “Big-time players show up in big-time games.” And OCS has never had a shortage of stars on the diamond. Louisiana Tech signee Connor Mulhern shined the brightest with his game-changing 3-run homer. The Eagles’ ninth title makes OCS stand out amongst the best powerhouse high school teams in the state.
The parish made it a three-peat in the final game of day. Sterlington had a rocky start and actually trailed Lutcher, 3-0, after the first inning. But the Panthers composed themselves like they have all season long and got clutch hits from Parker Coley, Seaver Sheets, Cole Thompson and others in the 8-4 victory.
Sterlington’s win marked the third time in the last five years the Panthers have hoisted the championship trophy in Class 3A, which begged more dynasty questions. Like Olinde, Sims dismissed those questions almost immediately and talked about how special it was to win with his son, Sterling Sims, on the team instead.
But think about it. Sterlington has won three of the last four state championship games that were held in Class 3A. (There was no state title game in 2020.) The road to a championship in baseball goes through the Panthers.
As far as the parish goes, West Monroe reached the Class 5A State Championship and faced Perfect Game's No. 1 team in the country, while Neville made it to the semifinals in what was a truly incredible year of baseball in our parish.
Overall, Northeast Louisiana really showed its prowess on the diamond as five teams from this part in the state won titles. That's one shy of this region claiming half of the state championships in the state.
So are we no longer a football region? Is baseball/softball the new identity of Northeast Louisiana? I wouldn't go that far simply because the football tradition remains so rich and the support for football remains superior. But the diamond is catching up. Teams are stacking titles, and I can tell you just as far as reads go with us here at The Ouachita Citizen, folks love to read about baseball and softball.
So no, football is still king. And perhaps it always will be. But the diamond is a not-so-distant No. 2 in Ouachita Parish.
