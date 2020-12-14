Ed Orgeron was, is and remains the right man to be LSU's head coach.
That much was proven against Florida. But that doesn't erase LSU's woes in 2020.
You see, negativity sells. That's not a hot take, nor a revelation.
But it’s been proven on a daily basis. It’s why the national media leads with it, and why you find more negative stories than positive ones in your everyday life. It draws interaction, and from my own personal experience, I understand this to be true also.
You see, there aren’t a lot of emails, calls or texts during the greatest season of all time. But the second things go south, many fans feel the need to voice their displeasure.
And there’s been plenty of that to pass around in regards to the LSU football program. But I have to say, the emails, texts and calls have dissipated over the weekend. That's because an already depleted LSU team went to Gainesville without two of its best defenders that were left on the roster (Micah Baskerville and Derek Stingley) and defeated the No. 6 team in the country.
That's all that needs to be said in regards to Orgeron and the fight he still garners from his club. It's a step in the right direction, but it doesn't rectify a tumultuous 2020 for this LSU team.
So how did LSU get here? How did LSU go from arguably the greatest season we’ve ever seen to the worst defending national champion in college football’s storied history?
For the sake of space and time, I’ve narrowed it down to three things:
— Societal change
— Systemic roster issues
— Whiffs in the transfer portal
For the first reason, ask yourself one question — why is Nick Saban the greatest college football coach of all time? Loaded one, eh?
The reasons are vast, but I think Saban’s greatest trait has been his ability to evolve with the times. Saban saw the writing of the walls a decade ago and hired Lane Kiffin to modernize his Alabama offense long before LSU added an up-and-coming coach like Joe Brady to do the same.
Saban also beat Ed Orgeron to the punch when it came to rallying his locker room behind a single cause. Agree or disagree with the politics of it, this younger generation is a more thoughtful, empathetic one. Saban understood this and was on the front line, leading his team on a “Black Lives Matter” march back in August.
Where was Orgeron? Well, he missed LSU’s march through campus for social injustice, and The Advocate reported that led to some heated debates between LSU’s head coach and players. Opt outs followed.
If Orgeron could handle it differently today, I’m sure he would, because it was those two offseason moves that played a big factor in Alabama crushing LSU, 55-17, two weekends ago.
But that’s not the only reason. The second reason for LSU's descent involves a culture that was really created under Les Miles a decade ago. While Alabama pitched greatness to its 5-star recruits, LSU pitched early playing time and a fast-pass to the NFL. And for a long time that’s worked. LSU consistently boasts top classes because of it with several players making an impact the first time they step foot on campus.
But that tactic caught up to the Tigers. After nine underclassmen declared in last year’s NFL draft (eight of which were selected in the first four rounds of the draft), LSU was already playing catch-up before COVID-19 ever got involved. Add on top of that 10 additional players like Eric Monroe and Peter Parish entering the transfer portal and the opt outs like Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert that followed, and LSU has serious roster issues.
The Tigers had less than 50 scholarship players available after halftime of LSU's 37-34 win Saturday, which is about 35 less than your average college football team.
Orgeron has quite brilliantly made up for this systemic issue by recruiting well in the transfer portal. Some of LSU’s best players under Orgeron transferred over . Players like Joe Burrow, Cole Tracy and Damien Lewis each shined in their days as Tigers.
But Orgeron’s latest crop of transfer talent has not lived up to the hype, and I think those players would acknowledge as much. That’s forced LSU to rely on freshmen players more than it ever has before, and during a pandemic like this, it’s no surprise why the Tigers have struggled to win just four of their nine games this season.
That doesn't suggest a sign of things to come. Orgeron can fix this. And perhaps LSU's win against Florida will serve as the floor of this rebuild.
But Orgeron will have to take a page from Saban to continue pushing LSU in the right direction. It's a process. Not an overnight fix.
Orgeron is still the man for the job, but he has to surround himself with championship-level talent again. That includes both players and coaches.
For Orgeron, it’s simple. Adapt or perish.
