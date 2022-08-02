Louisiana Tech is destined to surprise in 2022.
Because the scenery has been made new with Sonny Cumbie’s arrival as head coach, followed by transfer quarterbacks Matthew Downing (TCU) and Parker McNeil (Texas Tech), the Bulldogs aren’t exactly the belle of the ball this preseason.
And even the most diehard Louisiana Tech fans should understand that after a 3-9 campaign preceded swift, dramatic changes to the football program. That’s why you’ll find the Bulldogs ranked ninth in an 11-team Conference USA preseason ranking in Phil Steele’s latest magazine.
The unit rankings weren’t too kind either with quarterback (10th), running back (9th), wide receiver (4th), offensive line (9th), defensive line (7th), linebacker (9th), defensive back (7th) and special teams (10th) failing to produce more than one unit in the top five in conference. Ouch.
To the magazine’s credit, it gives itself an out for what I might call some harsh rankings overall. Phil Steele wrote the following in the season forecast, “New head coach Sonny Cumbie has 15 returning starters and Louisiana Tech rates a stock market indicator of +5.3 with -4 net upsets, three net close losses and has +28 All-Conference points returning, which are all signs pointing up. This is a team with a lot of unknowns and a real wild card in my mind.”
One of the brilliant things that Phil Steele utilizes on an annual basis is measure close losses and close wins, because sometimes you just need a little luck in football. If you identify swing games and returning production, a lot of times you can predict whether a team will have more or less wins the following season. The publication does a great job with that, and Louisiana Tech in ordinary circumstances would be highlighted as a team on the rise. The change at the top obviously prevented the typical Phil Steele bump.
To give a recent example of that — think about the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. They had five losses by five points or less, and most of those came prior to Joe Burrow’s injury. We know how those tight losses flipped to close wins in 2021 en route to a Super Bowl appearance. (It’s why I like the Baltimore Ravens to be a legitimate threat this season, but we can get into that another time.)
The Bulldogs don’t have any first-team selections on offense, defense or special teams in the publication, but wide receiver Smoke Harris, linebacker Tyler Grubbs and safety BeeJay Williamson were honored on the second team. Harris led the team in receiving and is a threat as a punt returner, while Grubbs led the team in tackles last season. Grubbs, Williamson and former Neville state champion Jaiden Cole were three of the top four tacklers from a season ago, and they all return for another year in Ruston.
There’s a nice Ouachita Parish flavor in the defensive backfield too, I might add, with former Carroll standout Cedric Woods returning at cornerback.
Much of this team’s success will depend on how it gels under Cumbie and how well the new quarterbacks operate his offense. Cumbie, who was the offensive coordinator at TCU and Texas Tech prior to becoming the new Bulldogs head coach, will have the offense moving fast.
And look, a lot of Louisiana Tech fans thought the offensive product with the Bulldogs in recent years grew stale. Louisiana Tech ranked 77th in the country in total offense and 70th in scoring offense. Not exactly the early 2010s.
Cumbie should bring excitement back to that side of the football in 2021 if nothing else.
