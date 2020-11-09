The closer we get the harder it is to see.
As we slowly creep toward the playoffs (this year feels like it’s been a dog year), the reality of successfully pulling off a postseason feels more and more improbable.
That’s not to say the LHSAA shouldn’t try. And they will, there is no doubt. But someone explain to me the difference between postseason play and the regular season as far as guidelines and regulations go?
If you’re wondering why my skepticism has risen in the last week, well, you must have kept your head down during one of the biggest COVID-19 spikes we’ve had this season.
Ouachita Parish alone saw five football teams sidelined due to cancelations that involve COVID-19, while seven college football games, including Louisiana Tech’s game against North Texas, were also either canceled or postponed. On top of that, the 49ers had multiple players miss a Thursday night contest against the Green Bay Packers, while multiple NFL teams had to shut down their facilities this past week. As of last Thursday, nearly 40% of the league’s 32 teams were dealing with at least one positive test.
Now that’s clearly a ton thrown at you at once, but it was necessary to make the point that COVID-19 is making an impact at every single level in football right now. But while some conferences in college football can postpone and shift around the schedule and the NFL can extend its playoff to March if needed, the LHSAA seems to be keen on keeping its championship dates on Christmas weekend.
That means there is no wiggle room here. As soon as the season ends, the playoffs begin, and if you happen to have several starters out that week, tough luck.
(The LHSAA is supposed to address these concerns soon, but how many options are present if the championship dates are locked in for Dec. 26-29?)
And I’ll go ahead and say it, if the playoffs would have started this past week, it would have been chaos throughout the state.
Let’s just take a look at our parish first before we go statewide:
— Sterlington pulled out of its heavily anticipated matchup with Neville after learning two defensive players tested positive. Through contact tracing that put the Panthers entire starting defensive unit, plus nine additional defensive players in quarantine.
— Neville failed to come to terms with another team and decided to go ahead and take an open week.
— Richwood’s game against Rayville was canceled due to a positive test from Rayville’s previous opponent, Delhi Charter. The Rams worked on playing General Trass Thursday, but the game fell through and the Rams also ended up with an open date.
Things went from bad to worse for the Rams when the entire team had to be quarantined for two weeks on Friday. Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said he would likely would not play Ferriday on Nov. 20 after his players did not practice for two whole weeks.
Therefore, the Rams might have played their last game of the season.
— St. Frederick learned Thursday that Delta Charter had to quarantine members of its football team after a player tested positive.
— The Delta Charter player that tested positive apparently interacted with Tensas players, which forced Tensas to pull out of its contest with Ouachita Christian Friday.
If you go back one week prior, you have to remember that Carroll, Wossman, West Monroe and West Ouachita were each sidelined with positive cases also, so that’s nine teams in the parish that did not play within the last two weeks.
Again, that’s just what took place in the parish. Look down the road. Alexandria Senior High pulled out of its game against Ruston last Friday, and the Bearcats scheduled a game against Catholic B.R. on short notice.
Schools like Holy Savior Menard, Pine Prairie, South Lafourche, Woodlawn, Winnfield, Delhi Charter and Kinder were all also dealing with quarantine situations.
So forgive me if my confidence in the LHSAA's playoff plans have been shaken.
We all want the same thing. We all want to see a successful postseason that crowns a credible champion in each class and division at the end of the year.
The path to get there, however, becomes less clear the closer we get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.