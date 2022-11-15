Hope you like sequels. Rematches are the biggest theme of the LHSAA playoffs this week, and we’ve got some dandies spread across the state involving our parish schools.
We’ve got a lot of ground to cover so without further ado, here is the stacked slate featuring parish schools in second round playoff contests:
1. No. 12 West Monroe at No. 5 Zachary
The rematch Rebel fans wanted but presumably not this early. After falling to Zachary, 37-34, in double overtime last year, West Monroe’s Jerry Arledge made statewide headlines with his rant on the officiating in the aftermath.
“I’m sick of it,” Arledge told KMLB’s “The Locker Room” show the very next morning. “I can keep my mouth shut, or I can open it. I don’t think anything is going to be done, but to rob a group of kids that have worked as hard as our guys… Everybody worked hard, but to have officials determine the outcome of the game isn’t right.”
Take whatever you feel about the officiating out of it, though. Zachary was 15-0 with a state championship by the end of last season. But West Monroe led the Broncos, 21-0, before succumbing to the Broncos in double overtime. Can West Monroe provide another scare for the Broncos on the road?
Let’s not forget this was the game West Monroe wide receiver David Moore turned a lot of heads in, and he’s been heating up down the stretch.
Zachary limped into the playoffs with a 24-21 loss against Catholic, so a perfect season is out of play for the Broncos. But Alabama commit Eli Holstein has the Broncos thinking state title again, as Zachary has won two of the last four 5A state championships.
With a condensed bracket that has expanded to include top 4A teams like Neville and Westgate, fans are treated to Zachary vs. West Monroe a whole lot sooner than many of us expected.
2. No. 14 Sterlington at No. 3 Union
There are arguments for many teams having the worst draw. St. Frederick was rewarded with a bye but faces a team that ended its semifinal playoff run last year in the second round. West Monroe deserves an argument for reasons stated above. And Ouachita certainly does when it was one spot away from getting to travel to East Ascension before facing No. 2 Neville in the second round of the playoffs. Instead of facing a team the Lions have already beaten this year, Ouachita has to face Ruston, which gave Ouachita its worst loss of the season.
I’d make an argument the dark horse for the worst draw of local teams is undoubtedly Union. The Farmers received the bye but drew a team that knows them better than any other team in the bracket in the second round. Since moving up to Class 3A, Sterlington holds a 6-2 record against Union. But the last meeting belonged to the Farmers.
Union defeated Sterlington, 29-21, on Oct. 13, but you could almost take away more positives than negatives from that contest if you’re a Panther fan. Sterlington suffered from a 103-yard pick six and multiple special teams snafus in the road defeat. If Sterlington plays a clean football game — and that’s been a big ask this football season — the Panthers could prevent Union from making its third consecutive state championship game.
The only thing missing from Trey Holly’s trophy cabinet is a state championship ring. Will Sterlington keep Holly and the Farmers away from another state title?
We'll have to tune in to find out. What we know for sure, though, is that this game will be the most physical game of the night.
3. No. 9 Southern Lab at No. 8 St. Frederick
Our third rematch from last year’s postseason features a Southern Lab team that won it all last season going against a St. Frederick team that rode a wave of momentum into the semifinals before running into the eventual champs.
Southern Lab defeated St. Frederick, 33-0, last year, as WAFB’s 2021 Warrick Dunn Player of the Year Angelo Izzard tossed three touchdowns against the Warriors.
With Izzard graduated, there was a bit of a transition period early on for Southern Lab. The Kittens have losses to quality teams like Amite, Madison Prep, Dunham and Kentwood this season, but Southern Lab has also scored victories against Liberty Magnet and Opelousas Catholic. Don’t let the 7-4 record fool you — many playoff teams were hoping to avoid this squad. Marlon Brown takes over for Izzard, and he brings a true dual threat element to this ballgame, but so does St. Frederick’s Micah Bell.
St. Frederick was unfortunate to draw Southern Lab this early, but let’s keep things in perspective here — Southern Lab has to make the long road trip up here for what should be a cold ballgame in Monroe. And St. Frederick has evolved and gotten better as the season’s gone along.
Andy Robinson relies on many sophomores, freshmen and even an eighth grader to contribute to the Warriors’ success. Is this young group ready to go toe-to-toe in the ring against the defending champs?
4. No. 17 Ouachita at No. 1 Ruston
It’s hard to wipe the memory of that 47-13 Bearcats victory from the mind after it took place just a few weeks ago.
Todd Garvin probably prefers us downplaying the rematch, so there you go, Coach. We’ve got this District 2-5A clash down as the fourth best game of the week. There’s your bulletin board material.
I get what happened the last time, but you have to imagine this game will be more competitive. The question is whether or not Ouachita can put it all together to beat a Ruston team that has very few flaws. No team is perfect, but Ruston has established a dominant defense with a nice blend of the run game and pass attack.
Something tells me Ouachita makes this one a battle, but it’ll be tough to get over that Bearcat roadblock.
5. No. 15 East Ascension at No. 2 Neville
Neville is one of the most intriguing teams in the playoffs. I’ve wondered how teams down south feel about the Tigers being the No. 2 seed after playing in a relatively weak district and falling to both Ruston and Ouachita this season. But for those of us up here who have followed the Tigers, we certainly understand that Neville is good enough to warrant a No. 2 seed.
Look no further than Neville’s 24-21 loss to No. 1 Ruston earlier this season. That loss was more impressive than any win Neville had this season, as very few teams in the state can roll up their sleeves and match Ruston’s physicality like Neville did.
If you ask me how Neville’s schedule allowed the Tigers to be a top four seed in the top non-select division, I’ll struggle to answer that question. But based off of that nasty defense led by Matthew Fobbs-White, Brooks Anzalone’s accuracy throwing the football and the Tigers consistent improvement at the skill position this year, it’s hard to deny the Tigers are a legitimate contender to win it all.
Neville can prove that against an East Ascension team that defeated West Ouachita, 37-0, last Friday night. Let’s not forget this team also came to Rebel Stadium and beat West Monroe in overtime. Size and power was the name of the game in that stunning victory in Week 2.
A complete victory against this huge bunch will certainly validate that No. 2 next to Neville’s name.
6. No. 17 Richwood at No. 1 Many
Look, Richwood was going to be a tough draw for any team in the first round, and No. 16 Caldwell was put on upset alert the second those two were matched up in the opening round.
No one who has seen Richwood play this season should be all that surprised by last week’s result, and while I think Richwood can cause just about anyone in the state fits, I am reluctant to pick the Rams against Many.
The Tigers earned that No. 1 seed by outscoring their competition, 407-62, this season, and Many even holds a win against Arch Manning’s Newman squad. And the Tigers have a few high-profile recruits of their own.
USC commit Tackett Curtis has wowed as the team’s quarterback and safety, but he really shines with his heat-seeking speed in the secondary. Curtis is ranked as the sixth best player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Can Richwood’s defense carry the squad to another big win?
7. No. 3 OCS vs. No. 14 Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart has a scrappy defense and an athletic quarterback that can make plays when nothing is there. But if OCS plays its brand of football, the Eagles should be moving on to face Glenbrook in a highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup.
Of course, Steven Fitzhugh’s bunch can’t look ahead. That’s for us media schmoes. But if you’re asking me which team I have the most confidence in moving on this week, the Eagles are my pick.
