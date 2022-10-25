Week 9 is as deep as they come with important matchups spread across the parish.
So deep in fact, that we need to take a moment to highlight a few big ballgames that just missed the top five this week.
Just missing the cut were matchups involving West Ouachita vs. Pineville and Wossman vs. Union.
The Chiefs’ contest at home felt like a slam dunk to make the top five, considering what’s at stake. This is a must-win for a West Ouachita team that is currently 20th in the power rankings. Remember only 28 teams get into this condensed bracket now, so the pressure is on for the Chiefs to perform.
And then you have Wossman. Look, No. 1 Union has endured back-to-back slugfests with Sterlington and Richwood. Does that make the Farmers vulnerable against a Wossman team that took undefeated Carroll to three overtimes a few weeks ago?
The Wildcats had quarterbacks Travis Lynch and Tristen Wooten on the field for the first time in several weeks in the 26-0 victory against Bastrop last Friday, as Wooten led the team with 115 passing yards and Lynch led the team with 67 rushing yards. Oh and here’s the big one — Jayden Williams was back on the field too as the massive defensive lineman occupying space. That was the first time all three of those playmakers were on the field for Wossman in the same game since the jamboree.
Four words to remember heading into this weekend — "Don't sleep on Wossman."
So how did these games miss the top five? Let’s get into the deep lineup, shall we?
1. Richwood at Carroll
Don’t let the off-the-field incident with Franklin Parish last week take anything away from what the players did on the field — the Bulldogs dominated a previously one-loss Franklin Parish team between the lines.
That’s been lost in the crowd melee that's made statewide headlines, and it’s worth noting that the kids never left the playing surface. The players did absolutely nothing wrong in the win, and Carroll remains unbeaten on the season thanks to continued dominance in the trenches and tremendous athletes all over the football field.
But you know what? Carroll now has the difficult task of putting those off-the-field distractions to the side and gearing up for a Richwood football team that has a stout defensive line and talented offensive playmakers like Jayleen Butler, Andre Williams, Andrew King and Dantavion Nabors. Heck, you could see just how good this bunch is last week when the Rams were just three minutes away from upsetting No. 1 Union.
Richwood might be out of the district title hunt after suffering its second loss in 1-3A play last weekend, but the Rams are currently No. 18 in the Non-Select Division III playoffs. Carroll, on the other hand, is looking to claim a first-round bye in Non-Select Division II.
In other words, there's still plenty at stake in this fantastic matchup.
2. Ouachita vs. Ruston
Last year Ouachita lost to Ruston and turned right around to pull off the upset win against West Monroe. Can the Lions reverse it this season?
No doubt, last Friday’s loss to West Monroe was a disappointing result for the Lions, but you’d be foolish to think that’s the end of Ouachita this season. Todd Garvin said after the game the Lions needed to have better focus and preparation at the start of the week, and you have to think he’ll get that from his squad after being humbled against the Rebels Friday night.
Ruston is the favorite to win this district on paper and is currently the No. 2 team in Non-Select Division I. The Bearcats can run it, throw it and put the clamps on you defensively. Can Ouachita minimize the mistakes and prevent Ruston from playing bully ball like West Monroe did last Friday night?
Ouachita’s speed is a nice equalizer in this matchup, and Ruston has had many tight games this season, including a thriller at home against a Neville team Ouachita defeated earlier this year.
3. Sterlington vs. Amite
It might lack the fanfare it originally had due to seven combined losses this season, but this is still an awesome matchup between defending state champions.
Better yet, the matchup features some major playoff implications with Amite entering this ballgame at No. 7 in Non-Select Division III and Sterlington not far behind the Warriors at No. 11.
So this is a big home matchup for the Panthers, so big in fact, Sterlington head coach Lee Doty called it the biggest regular season home matchup he’s had with the Panthers.
I loved the fact that Doty said the team feels like it’s about to go on one of those runs that carries them into the postseason and beyond. That’s what great football programs do. They find a way to deal with adversity in the early goings before rounding into form down the stretch. A win against Amite would go a long way in doing that for the Panthers.
4. West Monroe vs. Alexandria
ASH always seems to give West Monroe matchup problems. The Trojans typically give West Monroe a tough ballgame the Rebels eventually sweat out in the fourth quarter, and let’s not forget we’re only a couple of years removed from ASH eliminating West Monroe in the playoffs.
This ASH team has been up and down this season with a 4-4 record, but the Trojans still possess some veteran playmakers, like quarterback Joe Bordelon. And Thomas Bachman's teams are known for spreading the football around the yard too.
West Monroe answered the biggest question of all last weekend — Is this team good enough to turn a corner and compete for a state championship? We received an emphatic yes with that 45-14 victory against Ouachita. Now the team has to prove if it can play at a high level consistently.
With dangerous matchups against ASH and Ruston in back-to-back weeks, the Rebels will have plenty more chances to prove themselves.
5. Neville vs. Franklin Parish
Franklin Parish is having a stellar year, but those turnovers against Carroll really came back to bite them last week. The (7-0) Bulldogs held the (6-2) Patriots to just 121 yards on 41 plays and forced four turnovers in a 29-8 Thursday night contest.
That’s concerning going in against this Neville defense, which has allowed just seven points in the last three district ballgames combined. It goes without saying — the Patriots have to protect the football to have any chance against Neville this week.
Still, it's been a long time since Neville has had a hyped up district showdown, and though the Tigers are more than likely double-digit favorites on paper, we can't help but look forward to this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.