The end of an era for the New Orleans Saints felt like the turning of a page into an all too familiar bag-in-hand memory. Only for a brief moment, though...
Surely those dark days of being the ‘Aints would remain buried in the past, but change is scary and the thought did cross my mind. Sean Payton’s days of coaching the Saints were over, and suddenly the fanbase had to cope with the fact the greatest coach in the history of the franchise, along with its greatest player, no longer frequent the Saints facility. The Saints also hired a defensive coach (coordinator Dennis Allen) as its new head coach when the rest of the league is moving toward hiring offensive coaches.
But then the Saints put together yet another brilliant offseason. From free agent acquisitions like Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye to revamp the secondary to piecing together a top five wide receiver corps by drafting Chris Olave and signing Jarvis Landry, the Saints addressed immediate needs. New Orleans also went after offensive lineman Trevor Penning in the first round to try and fill the hole of Terron Armstead at left tackle.
Suddenly, this team reloaded with NFL analysts from ESPN and PFF ranking it as a top five NFC roster.
The main questions now reside in the backfield. When will Alvin Kamara serve his suspension for the alleged Las Vegas nightclub beating and how many games will he miss? And can Jameis Winston be the guy?
The second question looms large. Because if Winston can be better than average, the Saints could have the fourth best team in the NFC.
The defense will once again be fierce. The Saints have continuity with Allen heading the defense once more, while Pro Bowl caliber talents like Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all return. Plus Mathieu’s addition will only improve the unit, even if his best playing days are behind him. Mathieu has won at every level, and the reason for that extends beyond just his ability on the field. He’s an invaluable addition to that locker room that already has incredible leaders on that side of the ball, like Davis.
The Saints were a top five rush defense and top 15 pass defense in 2021. Familiarity on that side of the ball should keep that unit as one of the league’s best.
And the offense will hum if Winston can find the right balance this season. The training wheels were still on for the majority of last season, as Payton asked Winston to take less chances. Winston threw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions, which is a remarkable improvement from his 33 touchdowns/30 interceptions mark in 2019. But he averaged less than 170 yards per game last year. With the added talent at receiver, Winston will need to spin it down the field a little more in 2022.
Still, the team was 5-2 with Winston as the starting quarterback. That was before the season went sideways with several injuries.
Last year went about as poorly as it could have. The Saints had to start four different quarterbacks, Michael Thomas couldn’t get on the field and New Orleans was easily one of the most injured teams in the sport. Only Baltimore fans could argue they had worse luck than the Saints, as the Saints had lost seven starters on offense just one week into December. And the Saints were a Rams collapse away from making the playoffs in 2021.
Speaking of the Rams, they’ll be one of the teams to beat in the NFC after winning the Super Bowl in February. The Rams lost valuable pieces like Andrew Whitworth and Von Miller but added Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner in the offseason. The Packers enforced what was already an impressive defense, so even without Davante Adams catching balls from Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s chances of winning the NFC are still strong. And of course, Tampa Bay is now two years removed from winning the Super Bowl with Tom Brady back for another season.
Behind those teams, every other squad has major questions. Can Philadelphia really make this big leap? Will the 49ers figure out their quarterback situation? Can the Cowboys overcome huge losses like Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory?
An argument could be made the Saints have better rosters than all, and New Orleans is playing in a division with Carolina and Atlanta rebuilding. If Winston can be better than average, tell me now — why can’t the Saints be a contender in the NFC?
