Baffled.
Hi, that’s me. Right now. Trying to think of something witty, new and interesting to talk about in regards to this ULM football team.
You see, the truth is I’ve got a whole lot questions. Every year I gather information and make predictions about in-state colleges, and you want to know a secret? I haven’t the slightest clue about what to write in regards to ULM and its upcoming football season.
There are simply too many unknowns about a team that never led a single game in 2020 while also adding numerous transfers to a roster that will be led by a completely new coaching staff in 2021. Any Joe down the street can look at this team after last season and say, “Yeah, they’re going to struggle.” But I think it’ll be a little more complicated than that. Sure, struggles are on the way, but I think the high points that were missing from a season ago can occur in 2021 too, even if they’re few and far between.
So consider this team to be one big wild card this season.
If I were a betting man — oh by the way, you betters might like that 1.5 over/under win total for the Warhawks — I’d be willing to throw down a large sum that Rhett Rodriguez starts at quarterback for the Warhawks this season. No, it’s not just because he’s the son of offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez. You’ve heard the story by now, I’m sure… New head coach Terry Bowden originally called ol’ RichRod to talk about his son but followed up that offer by asking if a new offensive coordinator came with him.
There’s no doubt no other quarterback in the Warhawks locker room — including returning starters Colby Suits and Jeremy Hunt — has more knowledge of Rich Rodriguez’s system than his own son. That could make what’s sure to be a rocky transition in an ever-improving Sun Belt Conference this fall a tad smoother.
So where’s the stability? Well, most of the offensive line returns after it struggled last season. I like to think that’s a good thing, as you expect improvements to be made and chemistry to already have been developed among the unit.
We went into last season talking about two superstars on offense, and now both running back Josh Johnson and tight end Josh Pederson are gone. As a unit in 2020, this ULM offense averaged 16.3 points per game last year. Only five other teams in college football averaged fewer points per contest.
Who knows if Rodriguez’s up-tempo style is going to automatically equate to a much more efficient offense in 2021, but it would be hard to believe a unit led by Rodriguez fails to score more than 20 points per contest. That offensive production is sure to increase.
As for the defense, well that wasn’t great last year either. It was actually worse. The Warhawks gave up 42 points per contest, which was the fourth most in the country. The good news about this season is Zac Alley is supposed to be a young defensive mastermind. Alley takes over a unit that has much better potential than it showed last season when defensive coordinator Mike Collins resigned 10 days prior to the season opener against Army.
You could argue that most of this unit’s potential resides on the backend with local guys Josh Newton and Jabari Johnson returning to an experienced unit. Also linebacker Traveion Webster is back after leading the team in tackles last season. Webster has accounted for 148 tackles with 3.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in his career.
So even though it might be harder to find the positives with ULM football in 2020, you can still find certain players and positions that could lead to brighter days ahead. The question is whether or not Bowden is the man to lead the Warhawks down that path.
Many articles have been written about Bowden’s return as a college football head coach, and I’d argue ULM’s new head coach has won the offseason with his gift of gab. Bowden’s energy and enthusiasm, along with hires like Rodriguez and Alley, have gotten even the most negative ULM fans to tune in and give this thing a shot. Heck, ULM athletic director recently said ticket sales are up by nearly 40% and that the contributions to the athletic foundation are up tremendously.
The problem is the schedule.
You can mark down Jackson State as a victory and feel good about it, but LSU and Kentucky are two other non-conference games on the schedule. And let’s not forget Liberty defeated the Warhawks 40-7 last season.
Easy wins are harder to come by these days in the Sun Belt and teams like ULL and Coastal Carolina are garnering Preseason Top 25 hype in magazines galore.
My advice to ULM fans in 2021 is to set those expectations extremely low. Bowden will eventually have to back up the talk by producing wins, but it’s just too unrealistic to hold his feet to the fire in 2021. With a completely remodeled roster compounded with an extremely difficult schedule, a 4-8 season might be a victory for Bowden’s crew out of the gates.
