College football often times front loads the first week of the season so much that Week 2 typically takes a major step back in comparison. While Texas vs. Alabama and Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh qualify as interesting matchups this weekend, they certainly lack the intrigue of Notre Dame vs. Ohio State, Utah vs. Florida, Cincinnati vs. Arkansas and Florida State vs. LSU.
We don’t have that problem locally on the high school level. Last week was so good that it had many, including myself, wondering if it would be the best week of the season. And then here comes Week 2, and I’m right back here asking the same question. Small schools punch above their weight class and an old rivalry renewed finds Ouachita in what could be a must-win scenario. Let's dig in.
1. (1-0) Neville @ (0-1) Ouachita
Must-win in Week 2? That’s just ludicrous. Right? Or maybe not? The Ouachita Lions are 0-1 to start the season after dropping a road contest against Rummel, and with games against Conway (Arkansas) and Brother Martin right around the corner, the Lions need to start filling up the win column sooner rather than later.
But that’s easier said than done when you’re talking about Neville, even if this is a young Tiger team that requires more development and experience to morph in the Class 4A contender we all presume they’ll be by year's end.
What fascinates me about this game is Neville’s front four matching up against Ouachita’s massive offensive line. Will the Lions get a nice surge and open up that run game for Carldell Sirmons? Sirmons torched Rummel last week with 220 rushing yards and four scores. Can he do it again?
And what about the back end for Ouachita? The Lions gave up far too many big plays to Rummel last week, and Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone could present more problems Friday night with (hopefully) mostly clear skies.
2. (1-0) Oak Grove @ (1-0) Ouachita Christian
OCS will be wearing its heart on its sleeve in this one. The Eagles enter this ballgame banged up after losing running back Chad Strickland to a broken leg last week, while safety Parker Paine and receiver Broc Hogan also went down with injuries in Week 1. So the Eagles limp into this one, while Oak Grove marches in with their head high, full of confidence.
The Tigers absolutely dismantled Opelousas Catholic, last year’s No. 3 seed in the Division IV Playoffs, 53-18 in Week 1. And it’s a new-look Oak Grove, as the Tigers mix in a spread offense now.
Also if you’re just a casual football fan looking for a game to watch, it wouldn’t hurt to check out Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin. He’s an Oklahoma State defensive back commit that is disruptive off the edge and as good an open-field tackler that we have in Northeast Louisiana. He showed that against Ouachita in the Bayou Jamb 2022 when he tracked down quarterback Zach Jackson from behind on an option run.
But don’t sleep on OCS. Landon Graves has led this team to victory against their arch-rivals as underdogs before. He's capable of doing it again.
3. (1-0) Mangham @ (0-1) Sterlington
So Sterlington wasn’t able to pull off the upset last Friday night against West Monroe. If anything, you can expect a focused Panther team to come out and try to make a statement against a very good Mangham team this Friday night.
You can’t talk about the Dragons without mentioning the speed of Jalen Williams and T.J. Johnson, and they can change the game on a dime with their athleticism. That much is for sure after Williams rushed for 292 yards and three touchdowns against Jena last week.
But how does Mangham’s defense match up against Sterlington’s offensive line? Will Trammell Colvin get going at tailback after stumbling out of the gates. Remember Colvin missed the scrimmage and jamboree with a hand injury. If he reverts back to form Friday night, you should see an excellent matchup of talented tailbacks between himself and Williams.
4. (1-0) St. Frederick @ (1-0) Franklin Parish
It seems like Franklin Parish fans are really buying into what Adrian Burnette is doing, and they were rewarded last week with an aerial attack that saw Javion White reach the end zone three times.
Now they’re taking on a really dangerous 1A team that has their fair share of athletes too, like fellow wide receiver William Patrick.
The wild card in this game is whether Michael Thompson will be healthy to play against the Patriots. He left the game against Menard with an ankle injury last week, and St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson was unsure whether or not he would play as of Monday. That’s obviously a big blow to the Warriors offense if he isn’t available.
The Warriors young defense made big strides last week, but the Patriots’ talent on the perimeter is going to really test St. Frederick Friday night.
5. (0-1) Northwood-Shreveport @ (1-0) Wossman
Northwood had a lot of hype entering this year as the preseason No. 5 team in Class 4A but they fell to Benton, 34-12, in Week 1. What does that mean? Was Northwood overhyped?
We know the Falcons feature the No. 16 ranked 2023 prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports, in 4-star cornerback MarJayviious Moss.
Wossman has offensive firepower with Trae Mason and Johnny Woods being big-time passing game threats. Let’s see if Tristen Wooten and company can pick up a big win at home.
