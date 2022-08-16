Jamborees are just a taste, but they at the very least whet the appetite.
And that’ll suffice for the moment, as our football season craving has reached its summer peak.
So what’s on the menu? Well, the heavy hitters in the Bayou Jamb have moved from Malone Stadium out at ULM to Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston. The Bayou Jamb 2022 event will once again be a two-day showcase but will feature seven matchups this season. Among those, you’ll notice two heavy hitters are noticeably absent, as Sterlington and Neville are slated to do their own thing at Bill Ruple Stadium one day prior.
Here’s the full schedule for jamborees involving parish squads:
Thursday, Aug. 25
— Sterlington at Neville, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
— Wossman at Carroll, 7 p.m.
— Richwood at Delhi, 6 p.m.
— River Oaks vs. LaSalle, D'Arbonne Woods, 6 p.m.
— St. Frederick vs. Mangham, 5:30 p.m. (Bayou Jamb)
— Ouachita vs. Oak Grove, 7 p.m. (Bayou Jamb)
Saturday, Aug. 27
— OCS vs. Jena, 3 p.m. (Bayou Jamb)
— West Monroe vs. Ruston, 7 p.m. (Bayou Jamb)
You can picture yours truly like the Winnie the Pooh gif often shared on social media, where he has utensils in hand with a napkin tied around his neck. Like you, I’m ready to feast on all of these games, starting with that intriguing matchup between Sterlington and Neville. The Panthers and Tigers combined to go 26-2 last season and nearly met in a scrimmage before the season. A COVID-19 exposure promptly cancelled that one, but all great things in life are worth waiting for, right?
This year we’ve got Sterlington coming off of a perfect 15-0 season and attempting to punch up in weight against one of Class 4A’s biggest brands, if not the biggest. This should give us a nice glimpse of how Sterlington matches up with larger schools just one week before the Panthers travel to Rebel Stadium and challenge 5A’s West Monroe in Week 1.
From the Neville side of things, what are those Tigers going to possibly look like without four, yes four(!), All-State players from a season ago? Hey, at least they return one All-State player in 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard.
The following day features another local matchup between district foes Wossman and Carroll. Both teams are in an intriguing spot to enter the season. Union and Sterlington are rightfully at the top of the heap after playing one another for the Class 3A State Championship in 2021, but Carroll and Wossman each have enough talent to hurt some feelings in the district race. And both feature new coaches, as well. Which team is further along in August?
Sticking with that district, Richwood will punch down in a matchup against Delhi, but this should serve as a confidence boost after the Rams recorded just five combined wins in the last three seasons. The young pups that Marcus Yanez started as freshmen are now seniors and ready to dish out some receipts in 2022. And I’m certainly curious to see how this veteran bunch follows up last year’s 4-6 campaign.
River Oaks will take part in the only three-way jamboree of our local teams. The Mustangs will begin the football season with scrimmages against LaSalle and D’Arbonne Woods in Farmerville.
Over at Louisiana Tech, St. Frederick isn’t tipping its toes in the water after making a semifinal push last fall. The Warriors begin the season with Holy Savior Menard, Franklin Parish and Jena in consecutive weeks, but even before that, the Warriors get to see how they measure up against a Mangham team that could very well compete for a 2A title when it’s all said and done. That’s how talented Scott Wilcher’s bunch will be. Baptism by fire for the 2022 Warriors.
A little Lion pride will close out our Friday night contests. And I’ve got to say — I’ve truly loved bumping into Ouachita Lion fans this entire offseason. Those heads are held much higher than they were a couple years ago. A 9-4 season matched with a share of the District 2-5A title screamed from the rooftops, “Put some respect on our name!” Trust me, ain’t nobody disrespecting the Lions this offseason. Now Todd Garvin and his staff have to figure out how to overcome the feelings of satisfaction after making a 2021 quarterfinal appearance.
And if you’re still begging for more, Saturday will offer plenty more excitement. The players may change on an annual basis for Ouachita Christian but the expectations always remain the same. You hate to place a “championship or bust” label on any high school football team, but the Eagles have put those expectations on themselves after falling short in the state championship game the last two seasons. This senior class has played for a state title every single season of their high school career, which says all you need to know about how talented the Eagles are this season. They’ll have to knuckle up against an always feisty Jena Giant bunch, though.
Finally, if you’re going to replace the West Monroe/Neville jamboree matchup with another, you better provide the Rebels an opponent as meaningful as the Tigers. I think Ruston qualifies after everything that’s transpired over the last two years. I devoted 1,200 words in last year’s preview, which told the story of the 2020 cancelation followed by the slight jabs that were made by Ruston head coach Jerod Baugh and then West Monroe offensive coordinator Glen Hunt on the radio. That 2021 matchup was two years in the making, and the Rebels delivered a 42-14 victory that has surely motivated the Bearcats this offseason.
I don’t know about you but I’m starved for some high school football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.