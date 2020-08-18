College football has become political, and this will become the new norm going forward.
This offseason has demonstrated players growing more powerful than some of their own coaches— just ask Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy or new Florida State coach Mike Norvell — and though I don’t fully agree or disagree with some of the things players continue to fight for, I do, however, hate how politics are playing a massive role in the way the media has covered college football during the pandemic. It’s turned some into hypocrites, and the fans have had enough.
This column isn’t long enough to fill it with all of my gripes surrounding the way college football is being covered, so for today, I’d like to focus on one simple thing: certain media members’ acceptance of spring football.
Look, you can feel however you want to about this virus. There is a mature, adult way to discuss it. And I think most reasonable people can come to a mutual understanding about the health risks involved with playing this fall. Don’t like the risk of players who aren’t compensated running the risk of becoming severely ill? I get it. I really do.
But don’t try and convince your followers that you can’t stomach that risk but can somehow simultaneously endorse spring football. You’re OK with players taking hits to the head, knee, etc. for more than six months of the year after being adamant against them playing during this pandemic? It oozes of hypocrisy.
In fact, check this tweet out from USA Today’s Dan Wolken: It’s quite amusing how the “shut up it isn’t possible to play in spring chorus” is largely the same group of people who say, “you’re rooting against sports!”
Before we dive any deeper, first thing’s first.
Whatever political affiliation you have, I promise, it doesn’t bother me, nor should it when we’re discussing sports. With the pandemic positioning the SEC/ACC/Big 12 (and southern Group 5 schools) against those conferences who have pushed football into the spring with the Big Ten and Pac-12, national media members have been quick to offer their political opinion on the matter.
Now, to a certain degree, Wolken is correct. There’s been this offseason football war online between fans and journalists that has heated up in the past few weeks. Some journalists have reported nothing but negative stories, and fans that want their team to play have gotten fed up with their “agenda.” Others have simply reported facts and still catch heat from fans on social media. That’s just part of it.
But Wolken has gone out of his way to present arguments against football in the fall. And now he supports football in the spring. Let me be as clear as possible here —any conference or journalist that deems football in the fall unsafe during the pandemic but also supports football in the spring cannot be deemed anything less than hypocritical.
Spring football isn’t even worth entertaining for the simple fact of this player empowerment movement. Players are gaining traction and growing closer to getting paid now more than ever before. Do you think those same players would freely sign up to play in the spring and then turn around a few months later to play another season in the fall?
The fact that’s even being proposed by the Big Ten and the Pac-12 further illustrates that none of this is about health and safety. How could it be? The virus is deadly, yes. We all respect the virus. While it affects mostly elderly people and those who are vulnerable with underlying health conditions, it can drastically affect the health of anyone. No discrimination. Enough stories have been written about that. So we can all have a mutual understanding that some level of risk is involved in this decision. I don’t think anyone is disputing that.
But guess what? Risk goes hand in hand with football. When I was a kid, my mother didn’t want me to play for a risk of paralysis. As I got older, we learned there are even bigger risks that involve the brain.
Heck, just Google CTE and the long-lasting affects it’s had on football players. You’ll have limitless articles to read about the matter.
And while the sport has taken the necessary steps forward to try and reduce that contact and make this violent game just a bit more safer, the risks are still very much attached to this great game. Whether you play a reduced eight-game conference season in the spring followed by an eight-game conference season in the fall, you’re still looking at 18 games in a calendar year for an “amateur athlete” to sustain blows to the head that could have life-altering affects.
Therefore, this isn’t an apples to oranges comparison. We’re still discussing risk either way.
Have fun pushing the “health and safety” narrative for college football players having their season in the spring. Fans aren’t buying it anymore, and some never did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.