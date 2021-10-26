We have nearly reached the end of the regular season, which means the storylines for certain clubs to either make the playoffs or improve their standing has reached a crescendo.
And to be honest, we enter this weekend with more questions than we have answers. Does St. Frederick have to beat Oak Grove to make the playoffs? Can Ouachita share a district title by knocking off ASH? What would an upset victory over Wossman do for the Rams? Let’s explore these Week 9 storylines together…
1. St. Frederick vs. Oak Grove
Any way you want to slice it, St. Frederick vs. Oak Grove deserves the top billing for Week 9.
Let’s try and answer the big question first and foremost. Is this truly a must-win game for the Warriors? Now, no one is ever going to confuse yours truly as an expert on all things mathematics, but simple addition and subtraction shows us that No. 12 St. Frederick is less than a point higher than No. 17 Westminster Christian. What does that mean? Does that automatically mean the Warriors have to beat Oak Grove to stay in the playoffs? I’m not sure, but I guarantee you it’s too close for comfort for Warrior fans.
So let’s go ahead and file this under “must-win,” even though the results of others will be just as important as this result Friday night. A win against Oak Grove takes all the guessing out of it. The Warriors would make the playoffs and have an opportunity to improve their standing.
Oak Grove’s offense has been getting better over the last few weeks, and this Tiger team is still averaging 32 points per game, while St. Frederick has allowed just 6.9 total points this season. The Warriors can roll up their sleeves and make it ugly enough for an old school win. We'll see if this is the year the Warriors hunt down the Tigers.
2. Ouachita vs. ASH
Ouachita finally did it. The Lions knocked off West Monroe and ended a streak that lasted nearly three decades. And as a result of that, the Lions graduated from scrappy fighter to district contender.
The Lions’ lone district loss this season came in the form of a double-overtime showdown against Ruston. Thus, if Ouachita wins out and West Monroe knocks off Ruston at the end of the year, the Lions could share a piece of that district crown. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Lions still have work to do.
This Friday the Lions finish a three-game home gauntlet with an Alexandria Senior High squad that played for a state title one season ago.
While St. Frederick and Oak Grove figures to be a defensive showdown, Ouachita and ASH are likely to deliver more big plays. One thing we’ve learned this season: Don’t expect Ouachita to roll over if they go into the half down a score or two. This Lions team will fight you until the bitter end.
3. Carroll vs. Union
If you’re a Carroll Bulldog fan, you’ve suffered some devastating losses this season.
If not for a last-minute touchdown pass from Ouachita or a last-minute kickoff return from Wossman, the (5-3) Bulldogs could easily be 7-1 on the season with a district title within their grasp.
At least one of those remains a possibility. After last week’s heartbreaking loss to Wossman, the Bulldogs will have to win out in district play to share a piece of that district championship.
With back-to-back games against Union and Sterlington, the Bulldogs control their own destiny here. But first thing’s first, the Bulldogs are going to have to try and slow down Trey Holly and the Union Farmers.
This game features two of the most talented running backs in the area squaring off, as Amareya Greeley will look to lead the Bulldogs past a dangerous Union team.
4. Wossman vs. Richwood
Well that was unexpected…
Wossman has a great opportunity here to improve to 5-3 and help clinch a first-round home game in the Class 3A playoffs, but Richwood is fighting for a playoff berth. An upset against the Wildcats could be enough to send Richwood to the postseason.
5. Neville vs. Bastrop
This likely ends in a blowout, and to be frank, this final inclusion was basically like picking which blowout to feature in our Top 5 games this week.
Neville and Bastrop get the nod for two reasons. The first is the Tigers are coming off of a bye week, so there’s always intrigue to see how a team responds after time away from the gridiron. The second reason is simply because of the respect we all have for this rivalry.
The Bastrop Rams are far from the team that used to give Neville fits, but any time these two match up, it’s hard not to think back at some of those classics over the last few decades.
Pineville vs. West Monroe could be the better game in comparison, but that series certainly lacks the history that the Rams and Tigers possess. Plus, both games will likely end with lopsided victories for parish schools.
