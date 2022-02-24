Northeast Louisiana celebrates state championships in the spring.
Baseball programs thrive under the bright lights of parks all across the state every single year. And 2021 was no different.
Sterlington, Ouachita Christian and Claiborne Christian won state championships a year ago, while West Monroe played for a state title and Neville clinched a state tournament berth. Now that’s salty for one parish.
If you expand beyond the parish, Choudrant and Oak Grove also won state titles, so yeah, the baseball in this region is as good as any in the state.
So I’m not spewing hot air when I say this area is going to be a force to reckon with in 2022 again, though there will be some growing pains.
Let’s start with the returning champions.
Sterlington made its mark on Class 3A last season when it captured its third baseball state title since 2017. (Keep in mind there were no champions crowned in 2020. More on that in a minute.)
The Panthers have to overcome huge losses like Auburn signee Seaver Sheets, ace Brandon Brewer and Parker Coley, who all donned postseason honors for The Ouachita Citizen last year. But Sterlington still has a lot of arms returning alongside sluggers like Cole Thompson and Sterling Sims. Thompson signed with Hinds Community College in the offseason. The Panthers are still talented, even if they have to replace seven starters.
Sterlington’s rival, OCS, also planted its flag at the top of the mountain last year. And who knows, it could have been the Eagles’ third straight title if COVID-19 didn’t cancel the 2020 season. Still, that marks two in a row for OCS. The 2021 bunch was a senior-laden club, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles respond without six First-Team District 2-1A performers.
Look for players like Landon Graves and Barham White to shoulder the load, especially early on. White signed with LSU Eunice in December.
And finally, in rounding out last year’s champions, Claiborne Christian will be in Sulphur because they always are. The Crusaders capped their 13th straight state tournament appearance with the school’s sixth state championship in 2021. It doesn’t matter how young of a group Chad Olinde inherits, he always finds a way to get his ball club down south.
And what about the big boys?
There’s a lot of promise for schools like West Monroe and Neville, while there remains a few question marks for West Ouachita and Ouachita.
Even with John Pearson injured and missing in action, the Rebels turned heads across the state with the play of their underclassmen last season. Hayden Federico, the Ole Miss signee, got better with each and every game at third base while first baseman Trey Hawsey showcased his power at the plate. Expect those three to make a lot of noise again this spring.
Neville’s Zeb Ruddell is unquestionably the most accomplished player returning to the area. The LSU signee batted .429 with 10 homers last year to earn District 2-4A MVP honors. And Neville’s lineup is full of familiar names like Brennan Surles, Brayden Terra, Lake Grant, Henton Roberts and Daniel Breard. Honestly, it feels like looking at Louisiana Tech's lineup before the season and going, "I remember him, him, him and him..." The Tigers are loaded.
As for West Ouachita and Ouachita, the jury is still out on how both of those 5A clubs will be this season. Ouachita will look much different without Zach Shaw, while you could say the same about the Chiefs without Kade Parker. (Yes, that is correct. The Chiefs do not have a Parker carrying the load for a change.)
Look for Jacob McCullars to step up for the Lions, and Landon Clampit to be the steady hand for the Chiefs while Mitch Thomas rounds this young club into an eventual challenger.
St. Frederick returns perhaps one of the best catchers in the state in Thomas Marsala. Just like he did in football, Marsala packs quite the punch at the plate. And don’t sleep on Garrett Taylor’s arm after a sensational freshman year in 2021.
River Oaks returns eight of nine starters, and though the district will be tough to navigate through, the Mustangs should see better results in 2022.
I thought Ouachita head coach Josh Morrison said it best at Catfish Cabin last Wednesday for the first “High School Baseball Preseason Preview.” Morrison said, “Man, you play a game within 30 miles of Monroe, you better bring it.”
Couldn’t have said it any better, Coach.
