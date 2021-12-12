Perfection is a goal that isn’t often attained in sports.
Heck, it’s a rare occurrence to spot a perfect football season in Ouachita Parish over the years. Sterlington’s 15-0 record marked just the 14th time a school from Ouachita Parish produced a flawless football season in the LHSAA, according to 14-0 productions' records. Sterlington is the first to do it since Neville rattled off an unblemished record back in 2015.
And boy did Panther fans have to sweat out the final notch in that belt… After a lackluster performance in the 2020 Class 3A Championship Game based off of Trey Holly’s lofty standards — Holly still recorded over 100 yards rushing just like he’s done in 28 consecutive games he’s played in — the 4-star prospect with offers from multiple SEC teams put on an absolute show in the Caesars Superdome.
From spinning off of a Sterlington defender on a 66-yard run to burning a Sterlington defensive back with a double-move on a 75-yard touchdown catch to flying in like a missile time and time again on defense to record seven tackles over the course of the game, Holly did it all against the Panthers. Heck, he even completed two passes for 13 yards. I half expected Boobie Miles’ uncle from the movie, “Friday Night Lights,” to pop up beside me on the sideline and rattle off that famous line, “Annnd he can pass!”
It was truly one of the best performances of the season, and it showed why Holly is less than 900 rushing yards away from breaking the all-time rushing record in the state. Barring injury, he’ll break that by midseason and be well on his way to becoming the first 10,000-yard rusher in the state. He needs just 2,170 rushing yards to accomplish that feat.
Holly is an easy player to root for not because of the flash and explosiveness but also because he laid it all on the line for a state title.
And I think he's more than earned the respect from the Sterlington community for not only his God-given talent but also his approach to the game. Holly barely came off of the field, if ever, against Sterlington, which shows you how much he was willing to sacrifice for his teammates.
What I loved about Holly’s performance the most, though, was that it served as the ultimate contrast to Sterlington football this season. Holly is a star that every football enthusiast in the state knows about, but ask anyone down south to name one Sterlington football player, and it might take them a minute or two.
That's Sterlington football, baby. I remember around the third or fourth week of the season, I asked Sterlington head coach Lee Doty if he wanted to share some defensive statistics of the most recent game so I could shed some light on defensive performers in my story, and he said candidly, “Our stats ain’t that great because it’s not just one guy.”
And that’s been the story all season long. One week Caleb Andrews is the star, the next Cliff Jones and Cole Thompson are coming up with monster interceptions to change the game. And guys like Chase Mitchell, Armod Mills and Luke Handy are always seemingly around the football. You could just go on and on with naming different players that proved their value over the course of the season, but you get the point... And that’s just the defense.
The offense had some explosiveness with Mason Lawhon’s arm and legs, as well as John Barr’s big-play ability on the perimeter, but offensive linemen like Edmun Williams and Payton Parks-Smith paved the way for four different backs to take over different games at different points. And sure, though the Panthers had that old school veer approach, Sterlington fans saw a many of reverse passes with wide receiver Ram Foster this season too. Look, I wish I could name every single member of this special team, but the point here is simple — this was far from a star-driven team. This was a collection of hard-working, disciplined football players that became unbeatable as a single unit.
The best example of that was when the MVP was announced following the victory. Sterlington kicker Jacob Green was wide-eyed with an open jaw when he heard his name announced. He even looked at his teammates and coaches like, “Me, really?”
And he earned it too with two 40-plus yard field goals in a 26-24 championship victory.
All too often we get caught up talking about how many stars are next to a certain prospect and how good a player might be at the next level — and that's all fun to talk about too — but Sterlington is a great reminder of why high school football is the single greatest sport in the country.
It’s about kids like Handy, who collapsed on the field and shed tears following the win, taking a blue collar approach and putting team before self. The 2021 Sterlington Panthers bought into that mantra as a team, and they’ll always be perfect because of it.
