The 2022 NFL postseason may never be topped.
Including Super Bowl LVI, a combined 24 points decided the last seven NFL playoff games. We witnessed two overtimes over the span of the NFL Divisional Round and Conference Championships, along with seven game-winning fourth-quarter/overtime drives that saw fantastic finishes. It was can't-miss theater with nonstop competitive matchups over the last month.
And for us locally, it’s hard to imagine a postseason run being any more memorable.
It all really started with Louisiana players showing out throughout the NFL playoffs, but it culminated in the most perfect way for Northeast Louisiana.
On an ABC broadcast, the NFL Honors reached its peak with Andrew Whitworth hoisting the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after host Keegan-Michael Key hyped up the honor throughout the event, saying it was the biggest award of the night. Three nights later, “Big Whit” raised the Lombardi Trophy high in the air, and I have to say — I’ve never seen that trophy look smaller.
Whether it was the visual of Whitworth on stage, hugging head coach Sean McVay, or the picture that has circulated of the former West Monroe Rebel sitting on the turf in front of his kids with confetti draped across his shiny bald head, it was a surreal scene to see one of our own achieve the highest level of success in a sport so many of us adore.
Whitworth has represented our area better than anyone could have ever hoped for. He’s shined a light on helping those in need and inspiring the next generation with his generosity, and has shown the toughness and determination required to overcome an MCL injury in 2020 in the twilight of his career. People forget he suffered another knee injury in January against Arizona in the Wild Card Game. He worked his way back onto the field and helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Not bad for a 40-year-old, eh?
Going into the year there were discussions about whether or not Whitworth would end up in Canton. Detractors pointed to Whitworth’s lack of All-Pro accolades, as he was a two-time First-Team All-Pro toward the latter part of his career (2015, 2017). The argument against also featured his decade-long stint with the Bengals, and how Cincinnati’s lack of success might have hurt his Hall of Fame resume.
All of that goes away now. Whitworth checks every box. He’s a Super Bowl Champion, Walter Payton Man of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler.
He’s as good off the field as he is on it, and Northeast Louisiana is proud to have him as its football ambassador.
