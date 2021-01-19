Disney World, they say it’s the most magical place on earth... And I thought, “it better be,” as I whipped out my credit card to pay $40 for two cheeseburgers at the airport.
I nearly fainted before I took KNOE sports director Aaron Dietrich’s advice and pulled out my credit card, closed my eyes and wished it away. It’s only saving grace was it got me settled in front of a television so I could catch an hour of Ravens/Titans.
It’s worth noting just how strange it is to sit around watching an NFL playoff game in the airport while Latoya Cantrell greets everyone with her safety-first messages. I felt safe, sure, and New Orleans’ playoff opponents will share that feeling in the Superdome.
And that reminds me — before we ever got inside the airport, our shuttle driver gave us his entire breakdown of the Saints’ upcoming playoff run.
He liked ‘em “Big!” Hey, did you know Drew Brees broke several of his ribs and he’s already back playing? Crazy right? I learned his entire medical history on the ride over.
But I didn’t mind. I was in a good mood. After all, the Magic Kingdom awaited us.
Once I arrived I found out a harsh truth — I never have and never will truly understand blackout rules. I was watching the Saints game just fine on CBS on my YouTube TV app and wham! Once we were on Disney’s campus, it was gone. It was like Disney knew I was paying more attention to the competitor.
So I did what any normal person would do and flipped over to Nickelodeon, and guys, I loved it. I think I liked it simply because my 2-year-old adored it. It captured her imagination while I got to watch the Saints in a playoff game largely uninterrupted. Now that’s magic...
Oh the thrills of watching a football game with your child. That was just the start of our vacation, though.
The second day at Disney had my heart rate going. Rides like “Tower of Terror” kind of speak for themselves. They’re fun and all, but less fun when one’s phone slips out of their pocket on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. That ride was 10 times more exhilarating pressing my phone against the side barrier with my elbow while doing loops. When I got off my wife asked, “Did is going back have fun?” My answer was, “Well, sort of...”
Had I lost my phone I would not have seen the Doug Pederson news in real time. Pederson’s firing is unfortunate but it’s one of the least shocking news breaks I’ve gotten on my phone. We knew even after he won the Super Bowl his time was ticking in Philly. That’s the way it works in that city. But after pulling Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of that Washington loss — his decision or not — you knew this day was coming soon.
On the third day, we visited Magic Kingdom, and this day was mostly about small rides for the little one. Of course, my wife and I being the big kids we are found time to ride a few more thrill rides. You better believe I let out a “woo!” during our trip to “Space Mountain.”
Before I got to do my Ric Flair strut through the park, the fam picked up a funnel cake, and folks, I just don’t see it. What’s the point? Where is the fulfillment? Those will forever be the little brother to beignets, and I ain’t talking “Michigan State little brother” either. Think more along the lines of how Ohio State has dominated Michigan.
The trip, no doubt, hit its peak on Avatar’s “Flight of Passage.” That was worth the trip to Disney alone, and if you’re planning a Disney trip, that has to be at the top of your list of rides to enjoy.
Being so many miles away, it’s pretty remarkable the buzz of ULM hiring Rich Rodriguez as offensive coordinator reached the folks in Florida. I overheard it being discussed by two gentlemen as I stood in line. I thought to myself, “Wow, I haven’t seen ULM this talked about since that magical 2012 season.”
Seriously, seeing ULM in the news like this has been surreal to say the least.
I might’ve had my doubts about the hiring of Terry Bowden initially, but you have to give him this — he’s made a splash felt across the south.
As our vacation ended and we journeyed back to reality, I have to admit I’m looking forward to plugging back into winter sports in our area. It’s time to make that full transition from football to basketball, and I hope it’ll be more fulfilling than a hard-crusted, overcooked funnel cake.
