Well friends, I'm happy to report that Ouachita Parish has opened the high school football season with three consecutive compelling slates.
The first week pitted local powerhouses Sterlington and West Monroe against one another. And the second gave us another snapped streak via Ouachita beating Neville for the first time since 2010. It also provided a Ouachita Christian upset over Oak Grove.
The third week of the season is so interesting that OCS’ road contest against Mansfield just barely misses the top five. Let’s dive into why we felt these top five matchups were slightly more deserving to get the spotlight this week:
1. Ouachita @ Conway
KMLB’s “The Locker Room” show asked Todd Garvin if he had a chance to preview his upcoming matchup against Arkansas’ Conway on Friday, and his answer was, “Unfortunately, I turned on the tape.”
That says just about all you need to know. The Wampus Cats are a 7A ball club that has outscored their competition, 95-49, this season. Furthermore, Conway was a 9-3 team in 2021 that lost to Fayetteville in the postseason, 29-21.
So now Ouachita has to load up on a bus and travel just shy of four hours to play a football team that has won no less than eight ballgames per season since 2017. Consider me intrigued.
Can the Lions move to 2-1 with a big out-of-state victory? Will Carldell Sirmons record his third straight week with at least 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns? Let the hype build.
2. Neville @ Huntington
So Garvin poked fun at me for labeling last week’s contest against Neville as a must-win for Ouachita, and I figured I’d give Jeff Tannehill an opportunity to do the same this week. Because folks, the Tigers need this one.
The game has changed after the LHSAA dropped its bombshell last Friday afternoon. Impeccable timing, by the way... Five non-select brackets will now be condensed into four this postseason. Oh and 32 playoff spots now become 28 in each bracket.
This effects every team in the state, but you could make an argument that Neville was impacted as much as any school. Not only is a school with less than 1,100 students competing with other schools with 2,000-plus students, but also the Neville Tigers do so while possessing arguably the weakest district among all previous 5A/4A schools. In other words, the Tigers are going to be hurting for power points down the stretch when they’re competing against the West Monroe’s and Ouachita’s of the world to get a high seed in the playoffs. So now you understand the need for urgency…
I suppose there’s a different way at looking at this. If Neville wins its district (which is extremely likely), the Tigers would earn an automatic bid into the playoffs, per the LHSAA handbook. The only difference now after Friday’s news is that teams that share district titles will no longer automatically receive a postseason bid. But the headline here is — Neville is in with a solo district title.
Should Neville lose to Huntington and Ruston in the coming weeks, given the competition fighting for 28 postseason spots in the new Non-Select Division I, it's fair to ask the following question — how low would that seed be? Would Neville have to face a top-ranked Class 5A squad in the first round?
If I were to power rank the remaining opponents on the schedule, I’d have Ruston as the toughest game but the Huntington matchup is right behind the Bearcats.
The Raiders dismantled Mansfield, 58-18, in Week 1 before falling to an extremely good Byrd football team, 46-22. Class 4A All-State quarterback Kamron Evans passed for 3,630 yards and 44 touchdowns in leading Huntington to a 9-3 mark a year ago. He threw for over 300 yards six times last season, and he’s averaging 344 passing yards and three touchdowns per game this season. So the Tigers defense will have their hands full.
3. Sterlington @ Oak Grove
Sterlington and Oak Grove were in unpredictable ballgames last week. Even the most hardcore OCS fan had to have reservations going into a contest against an Oak Grove team that looked like world-beaters in week one while down three significant starters. Like the geniuses we are, Aaron Dietrich and myself picked Oak Grove to beat the Eagles, and honestly, we felt pretty confident in that pick considering how banged up the Eagles were. I couldn’t help but smirk when former receiver Tristan Wiley reached out Friday night with a message after the Eagles’ victory, “Did y’all really take Oak Grove?”
While that was going on, Sterlington and Mangham were trading a string of three-touchdown runs back-and-forth in a wild and wacky Friday night contest.
How much can we take away from all of it? I’m not sure. But I do know this game is going to be yet another smash-mouth encounter between two proud physical programs.
4. Richwood @ West Ouachita
We hoped Richwood and West Ouachita would be unbeaten when their paths crossed in Week 3, and thankfully that’s exactly what we have here.
Mike Rainwater and Marcus Yanez know one another extremely well, and it’ll be fun to watch Rainwater’s offense test the defensive-minded Yanez.
This win would mean an awful for either club. If West Ouachita beats Richwood, the Chiefs will move to 3-0 en route to staying perfect before beginning a brutal slate of games in district. On the flip side, Richwood could have its cake and eat it too. The Rams are going to inherit power points for playing up in competition, but Richwood has enough playmakers to steal this one on the road.
Richwood will have to get off to a better start than it has in contests against Ferriday and Rayville, though. And West Ouachita will have to keep its offense humming after finding its rhythm in the second half against Jonesboro-Hodge last week.
5. St. Frederick vs. Jena
The Warriors nearly made a miraculous comeback against Class 4A’s Franklin Parish on the road. Now can they avoid falling to 1-2 on the season against Class 3A’s Jena at home?
The Giants have stumbled out of the gate with back-to-back losses to Mangham and Leesville, but that doesn’t mean Jena has a bad football team by any means. Leesville started the season with a 2-0 record and is a Top 10 Class 4A club.
I got to watch Jena in the jamboree and quarterback Zach Barker made some nice plays, along with receiver Zykerrik Hunter, against OCS.
The Warriors will have their hands full, but just like Week 2, St. Frederick will show that it is more than capable of punching up in competition.
