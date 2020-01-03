If 2019 brought us, Louisiana sports fans, anything it would be unconventional storylines.
As a matter of fact, some of the stranger stories of the last decade occurred last year. From the pass interference no-call that spurned change in the NFL to an FBI wiretap of LSU head coach Will Wade, peculiar sports stories became the norm for 2019.
Looking back and reflecting on the state as a whole, with an added heavy concentration on Northeast Louisiana, here are the Top 10 biggest storylines from one of the oddest sports years I can remember.
10. Garrett Kahmann’s shoulder injury
If there were a position West Monroe could not afford an injury, it would be at quarterback ahead of the 2019 season. That’s true of most teams, but the Rebels’ offense was going to be as versatile as it has been in a very long time.
Garrett Kahmann entered the season committed to ULM, and his big frame, strong arm and athletic ability would dictate more spread formations for the Rebels. Unfortunately, Kahmann suffered a labrum tear against Neville in the Bayou Jamb 2019 event. At first, the family held off on surgery, hoping Kahmann could make it back by midseason, but God had different plans.
After setbacks in rehab, Kahmann ultimately shut his senior season down and had the season-ending surgery.
Obviously, this hurt the Rebels on the field, as the lack of downfield passing made West Monroe a one-dimensional offense. But the worst part of all was having to watch Kahmann, a player The Ouachita Citizen selected as West Monroe’s 2019 Impact Player, sit out his senior season.
This story has a happy ending, though. Kahmann’s football career isn’t over, and we’ll get to witness his next journey in our own backyard after Kahmann signed with the Warhawks in December.
9. ULM generates excitement on the hardwood
There is more that went wrong than right for ULM in 2019. The softball and women’s basketball programs truly struggled. The baseball team laid a nice foundation for the future but still finished below .500. And the football team came up short of a bowl berth with an experienced quarterback and offensive line.
But the men’s basketball team certainly provided thrills, especially down the stretch.
Daishon Smith, Travis Munnings and Michael Ertel were worth the price of admission to games, and fans obviously agreed. ULM fans showed up and provided an electric atmosphere down the stretch, and they got to witness postseason success. ULM won two games in the Sun Belt Conference tourney, defeated Kent State in the CIT and ultimately fell to Texas Southern in a triple-overtime game.
ULM might’ve come up short in that Texas Southern game, but that entire stretch felt like a major victory for a university that has struggled to generate much excitement.
8. West Ouachita wins first softball title
This story checked all the boxes for me personally.
The Lady Chiefs had an absolute breakout performance from pitcher Shelby Carlson, who threw two postseason no-hitters and held Buckeye to just one hit in the championship game. West Ouachita’s seniors made one big play after another on the field, and head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle finally broke through for that state championship after coming so close the last two decades as a player and coach.
7. Louisiana Tech makes it six straight
I was talking to a buddy of mine on New Years Eve about the bowl games, and he revealed to me that he had Louisiana Tech as his second highest pick in his confidence bowls. I have to admit I was surprised. With the confidence picks, a person ranks their predictions in order from most confident to least. Pretty self-explanatory…
The top confidence pick, which in his case was LSU over Oklahoma, awards 41 points. The least receives just one point.
So you do the math. My buddy had 40 points riding on Louisiana Tech to beat Miami.
My response to him was, “Look, I thought Louisiana Tech was going to beat Miami too, but I don’t know if I was that confident.”
His response was, “I’ll take Tech against anybody in a bowl game.”
My buddy had a point. Beating Miami, 14-0, in the Independence Bowl gave the Bulldogs six straight bowl victories, which now stands as the longest active streak in the country.
In an era where you have to constantly question the motivation of players, Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz has consistently produced great bowl efforts from his team.
6. Zion Williamson to the Pelicans
Buckle in for the abnormal stories. I’m not sure there are any stranger than this one, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.
The Pelicans somehow won the 2019 NBA Lottery in May, which allowed New Orleans to select Zion Williamson first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.
This generated so much excitement the Pelicans’ season ticket site crashed from all the traffic.
After dazzling with some dunks in summer league, Williamson was going to miss what we thought would be about six weeks due to “knee soreness.”
Well, it’s been multiple months and we still don’t know when Williamson will actually make his debut. One of the more recent reports from ESPN suggested the Pelicans were working with Williamson on changing the way he walks and runs.
This pick feels more like Markelle Fultz by the day.
5. District 2-1A wins two state titles
Because of the split in the LHSAA, two teams from the same district can win state championships.
We saw this once before in 2017 when District 3-6A teams University and West Feliciana each won state titles.
After Ouachita Christian and Oak Grove dominated their state championship games, District 2-1A accomplished that same feat.
When Oak Grove and OCS met in the regular season, I posed the question in my column at the time as to whether or not this was the best select school (OCS) going against the best non-select school (Oak Grove) in Class 1A.
Turns out it was.
4. Play that tape!
The entire saga involving LSU basketball head coach Will Wade’s suspension after the FBI wiretap led to two almost comical circumstances.
LSU athletic director Joe Alleva, after suspending Wade for not talking with the school about the FBI wiretap, was booed at home by his own fans before he ultimately lost his job.
And longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale got into a screaming match with 1045 ESPN Radio’s Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert, condemning Wade for his actions. Over and over again, Vitale shouted, “Play that tape,” referencing Wade’s taped conversation where it was reported he discussed a “strong-ass offer.”
Because of all of this drama, Wade was not with his team when the Tigers made a Sweet 16 run.
Back when this all of this was unfolding, if you would have told me Wade would be coaching his team like nothing happened the following year, I would have found that hard to believe. But here we are.
3. Louisiana Tech softball rallies
The tornado that ripped through Ruston last April took lives and caused severe damage. In wrecked Louisiana Tech’s campus and athletic facilities, which included the softball field.
Heartbreaking photos emerged, and I’ll never forget the picture of Louisiana Tech’s seniors standing in front of a demolished scoreboard on senior weekend.
A great thing emerged from this tragedy, though. The softball team rallied and won eight of their last nine games to help lift the spirits of everyone in the community.
Watching this team come out swinging with their backs against the wall, after community neighbors like ULM pitched in and offered their facilities, was a heartwarming turn.
2. Saints no-call
This one has a legitimate argument for No. 1 sports story of the year.
A blatant no-call kept the New Orleans Saints out of the Super Bowl, and the ramifications that followed changed the league.
Coaches can now challenge pass interference calls because of one of the worst no-calls in league history. And it’s been a waste of time in 2019, as approximately 10 percent of the challenges have been overturned.
The Saints fans reacted to the Rams’ 26-23 overtime win about how you’d expect them to. New Orleans held a Super Bowl boycott party for its disgruntled fans, and the aftermath of the NFC Championship Game overshadowed last year’s Super Bowl.
1. Burrow wins the Heisman
If it were any other team or any other scenario, this wouldn’t have been No. 1.
But because Joe Burrow is having one of the greatest seasons of all time — The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel wrote it has now topped 2005 Vince Young and 2010 Cam Newton for him — and because he’s doing it in an LSU uniform, this has to be one of the biggest Louisiana sports stories of all time.
Ever since 2007, LSU has struggled at the position. There are several factors involved, but at the end of the day, LSU, outside of 2013 Zach Mettenberger, has been mediocre on a good day at the position.
That’s why this year is an anomaly.
Burrow’s on pace to break both the completion percentage and touchdown passes record after shredding Oklahoma for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in the first half of a College Football Playoff game.
With LSU’s 14-0 record, Burrow has an opportunity to go out on top and undefeated. And if LSU beats Clemson, those Bayou Bengals will have a legitimate argument for “greatest of all time” after beating seven Top 10 opponents.
Tell someone that just a year ago, and there response would’ve likely been, “That’s not a sports story. That’s a fantasy.”
