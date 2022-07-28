Curious what ULM will look like in 2022? Join the crowd.
The Warhawks have been overlooked this offseason in preseason magazines, and honestly, I think a lot of that is due to the unknown.
ULM has become quite reliant on the transfer portal, but the Warhawks will return talented players like quarterback Chandler Rogers (completed 63% of his passes in 2021), running back Malik Jackson (451 rushing yards and three starts), wide receiver Boogie Knight (led team with 588 receiving yards), kicker Calum Sutherland (16-of-21 field goals with a long of 53 yards) and four of the top five leading tacklers from a year ago.
When it’s laid out like that, you might scratch your head at some of these preseason expectations.
Take Phil Steele, for instance, who predicts the Warhawks will finish last in the West this season. Out of 14 Sun Belt teams, this is how Phil Steele ranked ULM in the conference by position: QB (13th), RB (12th), WR (9th), OL (13th), DL (13th), LB (12th), DB (14th) and ST (13th). If that holds, the Warhawks will be scraping the bottom of the barrel at practically every position. Sutherland has already proven that isn’t true, while players like Rogers and Knight are certainly set up to surprise many in the conference with those type of expectations placed upon them.
But the truth is none of us really know what ULM has in store, and a difficult schedule doesn’t help matters.
Caesars Sportsbook has the Warhawks regular season win total set at 2.5. And it’s easy to see why when ULM opens with Texas, Nicholls, Alabama and those Ragin Cajuns in September. Fans will mark Nicholls as a victory with a permanent marker, but the Colonels have been one of the best teams in the Southland Conference over the last few years under Tim Rebowe. That could easily be a trap game sandwiched between Texas and Alabama.
Terry Bowden has already outperformed expectations in his first year, though. The Warhawks beat Liberty and won four games in 2021 when the win total was 1.5.
I believe the smartest thing Bowden has done in the offseason was hire offensive coordinator Matt Kubik and wide receivers coach John Carr.
There was a divide in the high school coaching community and ULM that has now been bridged. Carr and Kubik helped lead Bowden across that bridge to build relationships, and I know from talking to several coaches personally that this has been beneficial for both the high schools and ULM.
Plus, the last time Kubik was the offensive coordinator at ULM was back in 2019, and the Warhawks were one of only five FBS clubs to average more than 250 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in the entire country. Nine starters return to this offensive unit in 2022.
For as much disrespect — if you want to call it that — the Warhawks garnered from Steele’s preseason magazine, the publication left the door slightly open for surprises in 2022.
Steele wrote, “This year just 12 returning starters are back, they face Alabama and Texas, and like last year, will likely only be favored in two games all year. On paper this team will finish last in the West and that is where they will be forecasted, but my head tells me Bowden is ready to pull a few surprises this season.”
What’s Bowden got up his sleeve in 2022?
