West Monroe vs. Neville hasn’t lived up to the hype.
Boy, there are some red faces reading that. But hear me out on this one. The renewal of this rivalry has been a lot of fun. I’ve especially enjoyed the back-and-forth amongst fans, the pettiness involved with charging the visiting team to park in certain spots, etc.
But the games alone, well, they’ve mostly been a dud. In fact, I’d argue we’ve seen much more competitive, thrilling games between these two in their Bayou Jamb showdowns.
Disagree? Dispute this:
— West Monroe defeated Neville, 27-7, in 2017
— West Monroe defeated Neville, 29-14, in 2018
— West Monroe defeated Neville, 41-14, in 2019
I should point out that 2018 contest did get interesting in the fourth quarter, as Neville started to rally and make a game of it. But for all of the hype that goes into these games, it’s hard to say those games collectively justified the hype.
No worries, though. The 2020 matchup looks to be trending differently.
For starters, one could make the argument that Neville, which is currently on a 10-game losing streak to the Rebels, should be the favorite in this contest. At least it felt that way when Neville was leading Ruston 21-0 at half last Thursday night.
Because of the respect the Bearcats garnered throughout the state with their postseason run in 2019, Ruston entered the 2020 football season as a state title contender. Seeing Neville physically dominate the line of scrimmage like it did in the first half certainly turned heads at Rebel Stadium last Thursday.
In fact, after West Monroe defeated Evangel by 52 points, I asked West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge what he thought of Neville and if he’d consider himself to be the underdog. His response was admittedly hilarious.
“We’re always the underdog…”
OK, coach. Sure, we’re all with you on that one.
After we shared a laugh, I pressed Arledge on the question a bit, because I do think an argument could be made that Neville should be favored. I found this next response to be an intriguing one.
“I don’t care if I’m the underdog or the favorite or what,” Arledge said. “Very seldom do I ever talk about that. It’s not important because when West Monroe and Neville get together you throw out the tendencies and who is favored.”
Now we’re talking.
Whether Neville or West Monroe is favored shouldn’t matter. Neville let a win slip through its fingertips in a triple overtime loss to Ruston. That’s going to take an emotional toll, but in that loss, the Tigers showed you that it could handle just about anyone in the state along the trenches. West Monroe included.
On the other side, the Rebels seemed to find some answers on the offense by moving some defensive lineman over to aid in the offensive line’s development. It’s hard to gauge how much of a difference it made because Evangel wasn’t exactly the fighting Jacob Hesters like it once was. But still, you have to acknowledge the improvement. West Monroe’s offensive line provided a surge up front, but now the question is can they do it again this week?
The Rebels have had a lot of critics two weeks in, but one thing you can’t pick apart is the play of West Monroe’s defensive line. Even in the 16-0 loss to Carencro, the Rebels were special up front. That’s where strength will meet strength this week, because Neville’s offensive line, highlighted by Class of 2022 blue-chipper Will Campbell, has mauled folks in the early goings of 2020.
Which unit will have more success Friday night? That’s a tough one to call, but what I can predict is this will be the most competitive regular season matchup between these two teams in quite some time.
